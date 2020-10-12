Prince George officer shoots, wounds abduction suspect at Wawa in Petersburg

A suspect in an alleged abduction was shot and wounded by a Prince George County police officer Monday after authorities said they located the suspect’s car at a Wawa store in Petersburg.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the shooting. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The alleged abduction victims, ages 17 and 25, were in the vehicle during the shooting, police said. Neither they nor any law enforcement personnel were injured.
According to a statement from Virginia State Police, which is investigating the shooting at the request of Prince George Police Chief Keith Early, the incident unfolded about 12:40 p.m. when area law enforcement agencies received a be-on-the-lookout call for a suspect in an abduction that occurred at gunpoint in Sussex County.
State and local officers began searching for the vehicle — a silver Pontiac — and it was eventually found at the Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Wagner Road and South Crater Road in Petersburg, state police said.
A Petersburg officer was the first to respond to the location, followed by Prince George officers.
“During the officers’ interaction with the abduction suspect, a Prince George County police officer fired at the suspect,” state police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said in a news release. Police found a handgun inside the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later by Petersburg police at an apartment complex near the Wawa. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The shooting and alleged abduction remain under investigation.
Monday’s shooting is the second this year involving Prince George police.
On June 17, several Prince George officers fired at least five shots at a 20-year-old Colonial Heights man, hitting him once, as they sought to arrest him for outstanding warrants in a commercial area off Puddledock Road.
Prince George police officers tried to apprehend the man, whom authorities said was the subject of an ongoing investigation involving guns, drugs and a prior high-speed pursuit, in the 2000 block of Waterside Road in the Waterside Commons shopping center.
State police, who are also investigating the June incident, said the officers “had positioned their vehicles around the [man’s] Dodge Charger to effect an arrest, when the driver of the Dodge began ramming the police vehicles. The Dodge was able to push its way out and fled the parking lot.”
State police said the Dodge then “came through an intersection, hit a stop sign, and then spun up an embankment. When officers pursued the vehicle on foot, the vehicle attempted to charge the officers. The officers fired at the vehicle, striking the windshield and the driver.”
The man, later identified as Lorenzo Lee Tyler Jr., suffered a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.
Police served seven felony arrest warrants on Tyler, three of them from a June 9 investigation by Prince George police: possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony; conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; and eluding police.
Four other warrants were related to the shooting and police pursuit: two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer; possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony; and eluding police.
