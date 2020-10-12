Prince George officer shoots, wounds abduction suspect at Wawa in Petersburg

The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later by Petersburg police at an apartment complex near the Wawa. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The shooting and alleged abduction remain under investigation.

Monday’s shooting is the second this year involving Prince George police.

On June 17, several Prince George officers fired at least five shots at a 20-year-old Colonial Heights man, hitting him once, as they sought to arrest him for outstanding warrants in a commercial area off Puddledock Road.

Prince George police officers tried to apprehend the man, whom authorities said was the subject of an ongoing investigation involving guns, drugs and a prior high-speed pursuit, in the 2000 block of Waterside Road in the Waterside Commons shopping center.

State police, who are also investigating the June incident, said the officers “had positioned their vehicles around the [man’s] Dodge Charger to effect an arrest, when the driver of the Dodge began ramming the police vehicles. The Dodge was able to push its way out and fled the parking lot.”