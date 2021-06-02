 Skip to main content
Prince George police investigating shooting death
Prince George County police are investigating the death of a male found with gunshot wounds at a home in a subdivision off Prince George Drive.

Police said Prince George officers responded at 12:01 p.m. for a report of a person being shot in the 4500 block of Martinson Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Currently, there is no related threat to the public," police spokesperson Alexis Grochmal said in a release.

She said detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. Tipsters can also text "igotcha" along with their anonymous message to 274637 (CRIMES). 

