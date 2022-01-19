Prosecution faces setback on day two of Rand Hooper's trial in Lancaster boating crash that killed Graham McCormick

"The defendant was aware he was under some sort of probation," Kite said Wednesday morning. "The Commonwealth seeks to explain why he left the scene, this evidence does that."

It was not immediately clear how big of a setback the judge's denial of the prosecution's motion will be for its case.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2017, McCormick's body was found floating in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River, about two miles south of where he had been staying — at Hooper's parents' home in Irvington.

The night before, the two men took Hooper’s 1999 Boston Whaler on a late-night joy ride, when the vessel struck a bulkhead that jutted out of the water near where McCormick was found.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from a witness, Benjamin Woodson, who owns that piece of land. Woodson described seeing McCormick's body floating face-up just below the surface of the water. He was still fully clothed with his shirt tucked in his shorts, "like he'd just walked out the door," Woodson testified.

The state medical examiner, who is expected to testify after a lunch break, concluded that McCormick died from drowning. He had lacerations on his skull and the back of his body.