Prosecution faces setback on day two of Rand Hooper's trial in Lancaster boating crash that killed Graham McCormick

NORFOLK — The trial resumed Wednesday for a Richmond man accused of crashing a boat, while drunk, causing his friend to fall into a Lancaster County creek, and leaving him to drown more than four years ago.
John Randolph “Rand” Hooper, 35, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, the first day of what is expected to be a four-day trial, to the charges of felony homicide, aggravated manslaughter while operating a boat under the influence and failure to render aid after an accident resulting in the death of 31-year-old Graham McCormick.
The prosecution's case hit a stumbling block on Wednesday when retired Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston denied a motion to introduce Hooper's prior convictions, which show a history of illegal behavior while drinking — namely a DUI conviction from 2015 in Richmond and a separate conviction for brandishing a firearm in connection to a 2011 incident outside a Richmond bar where he allegedly shot someone.
In 2016, a Richmond General District Court judge issued new restrictions on Hooper's driver's license based on the DUI that included monitoring by the state's Alcohol Safety Action Program, or ASAP, and installing an ignition interlock, which prevents a car from starting if a driver is drunk.
These restrictions would have been in place at the time of the 2017 boating accident that killed McCormick, according to King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Kite, who is trying the case.
"The defendant was aware he was under some sort of probation," Kite said Wednesday morning. "The Commonwealth seeks to explain why he left the scene, this evidence does that."
It was not immediately clear how big of a setback the judge's denial of the prosecution's motion will be for its case.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2017, McCormick's body was found floating in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River, about two miles south of where he had been staying — at Hooper's parents' home in Irvington.
The night before, the two men took Hooper’s 1999 Boston Whaler on a late-night joy ride, when the vessel struck a bulkhead that jutted out of the water near where McCormick was found.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a witness, Benjamin Woodson, who owns that piece of land. Woodson described seeing McCormick's body floating face-up just below the surface of the water. He was still fully clothed with his shirt tucked in his shorts, "like he'd just walked out the door," Woodson testified.
The state medical examiner, who is expected to testify after a lunch break, concluded that McCormick died from drowning. He had lacerations on his skull and the back of his body.
Hooper's defense team, led by attorney Craig Cooley, said McCormick was the one driving the boat, not Hooper, and that prosecutors can't definitively prove otherwise.
Kite said Hooper should be held accountable for what happened.
On Tuesday, 16 jurors heard from McCormick's mother, father and brother. Each family member described how they learned of his death after Hooper had told them McCormick was missing the morning after the boating crash.
The jury — made up of 10 women and six men, four of which will be alternates — also heard from two of the last people who saw McCormick alive, other than Hooper. It is unclear if the defendant will take the stand.
