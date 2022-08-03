Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged planned shooting; duo face federal charges

This image released by the Richmond Police Department on July 6 shows firearms that authorities say are tied to a threatened mass shooting on Independence Day. Two men have been arrested.
(L-R, middle) Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel Ac, both charged with felony possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, stand with defense attorneys Jose Aponte, left, and Samuel Simpson during a preliminary hearing before Judge David M. Hicks Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
However, Seal said there was evidence of a planned shooting but not at a specific location.
Hicks raised the issue because he said in comments from the bench that two of his sons were at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest and must recuse himself from hearing the case.
During a news conference last month, Richmond police described the tipster as a “hero citizen” who helped authorities thwart the shooting at Dogwood Dell. An officer in the 2nd Precinct received the tip, police said.
The announcementcame two days after seven people were shot and killed during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago.
