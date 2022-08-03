Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of planned shooting; duo face federal charges

This image released by the Richmond Police Department on July 6 shows firearms that authorities say are tied to a threatened mass shooting on Independence Day. Two men have been arrested.
(L-R, middle) Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman A. Balacarcel, both charged with felony possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, stand with defense attorneys Jose Aponte, left, and Samuel Simpson during a preliminary hearing before Judge David M. Hicks Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
A Richmond judge withdrew two firearm charges Wednesday against two Guatemalan immigrants in connection with an alleged mass shooting planned for July 4 at the request of a Richmond prosecutor, who disclosed both men now face federal charges.
Julio Alvarado-Dubon was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen, his attorney, Jose Aponte said.
Rolman Balcarcel Ac was charged in a federal criminal complaint with entering the U.S. illegally, said his attorney, Samuel Simpson, who added he hasn’t yet seen the paperwork.
In another development, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal, in response to a question from Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks, said prosecutors had no evidence to present that the alleged mass shooting was planned for July 4 at Dogwood Dell.
However, Seal said there was evidence of a planned shooting but not at a specific location.
Hicks raised the issue because he said in comments from the bench that two of his sons were at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest and must recuse himself from hearing the case.
Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin in a statement said: “There is no criminal liability or culpability for any individual office who appropriately followed an order in the chain of command that was lawful but, with hindsight, in error.”
