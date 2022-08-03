 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking featured

Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of planned shooting; duo face federal charges

  • 0

A Richmond judge withdrew two firearm charges Wednesday against two Guatemalan immigrants in connection with an alleged mass shooting planned for July 4 at the request of a Richmond prosecutor, who disclosed both men now face federal charges.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen, his attorney, Jose Aponte said.

Rolman Balcarcel Ac was charged in a federal criminal complaint with entering the U.S. illegally, said his attorney, Samuel Simpson, who added he hasn’t yet seen the paperwork.

Julio Alvardo-Dubon

Alvarado-Dubon
Rolman Balacarcel

Balcarcel Ac

In another development, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal, in response to a question from Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks, said prosecutors had no evidence to present that the alleged mass shooting was planned for July 4 at Dogwood Dell.

People are also reading…

However, Seal said there was evidence of a planned shooting but not at a specific location.

Hicks raised the issue because he said in comments from the bench that two of his sons were at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest and must recuse himself from hearing the case.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists developing device that lets the blind see with their tongue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News