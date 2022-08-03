Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of planned shooting; duo face federal charges

A Richmond judge withdrew two firearm charges Wednesday against two Guatemalan immigrants in connection with an alleged mass shooting planned for July 4 at the request of a Richmond prosecutor, who disclosed both men now face federal charges.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen, his attorney, Jose Aponte said.

Rolman Balcarcel Ac was charged in a federal criminal complaint with entering the U.S. illegally, said his attorney, Samuel Simpson, who added he hasn’t yet seen the paperwork.

In another development, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal, in response to a question from Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks, said prosecutors had no evidence to present that the alleged mass shooting was planned for July 4 at Dogwood Dell.

However, Seal said there was evidence of a planned shooting but not at a specific location.

Hicks raised the issue because he said in comments from the bench that two of his sons were at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest and must recuse himself from hearing the case.

Hanover superintendent apologizes for logo resembling swastika The superintendent of Hanover schools is apologizing about the district using a logo on T-shirts and other materials that resembles a swastika.

This is how much Richmond will pay per firearm during gun buyback program "As you all know, nearly every city in our nation is experiencing a rise in gun violence. And Richmond is no exception," said Mayor Levar Stoney on Tuesday.

No criminal charges warranted against Windsor police officer involved in controversial 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says A Windsor police officer who pepper sprayed and repeatedly threatened a Black Army lieutenant during a controversial 2020 traffic stop, knocki…