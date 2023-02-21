A Chesterfield County teen exited a restroom stall with a gun at the Cultural Center of India last summer and opened fire during a fight among two groups of teens, killing 16-year-old Joel A. Gonzalez-Alvarado in the midst of what had been a joyful coming-of-age celebration for the victim’s cousin, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

“The events that night led to Joel’s final celebration,” Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Barbara Cooke told the jury empaneled to decide the guilt or innocence of David Saul Alvarez Reyes, who was 15 at the time of the July 2, 2022, slaying.

The shooting in the men’s restroom was partially recorded by a teenager, who entered the facilities, sensing trouble. And “what you can see is one of [Reyes’] friends hold Joel up against a urinal, up against the wall in the bathroom,” Cooke said.

Several of the other teens were also armed. After a series of shots were fired, surveillance cameras inside the center captured partygoers running for the exits.

Less than 24 hours later, Chesterfield police investigators with a warrant searched Reyes’ North Chesterfield home and found a gun under his mattress. A state firearm examiner later matched the weapon to cartridge casings found at the scene and bullet slugs recovered from the victim’s body, the prosecutor said.

But defense attorney Vaughan Jones told jurors there is much more to the story. He said his client fired in self defense after Gonzalez-Alvarado’s friends followed him and his friends into the restroom and initiated a fight.

“He did not fire until he believed he was fired upon,” Jones said, adding Reyes resisted using deadly force three times — raising and then lowering his gun — before eventually firing as he tried to break up the fight.

“David [Reyes] was trapped in a very [difficult] place, and he was outnumbered 3-1 by the people in Joel’s group,” the attorney said, identifying the victim as the initial aggressor. “He goes into the bathroom and these other boys come in to start the fight.”

Reyes, now 16, is the first of four teens to be tried in Gonzalez-Alvarado’s slaying. Four days have been set aside to hear the case.

Reyes, being tried as an adult, was indicted in November on four felony charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in injury. The jury will decide which count of murder will be appropriate, or will acquit him of the offense.

Reyes has been identified as the teen who fired the fatal shots.

His co-defendants — Brayan C. Izaguirre-Cuellar, who was 17 at the time; Yahir Estuardo Barrientos, also 17 then; and Kevin Benitez Sorto, 16, face similar murder and firearm charges for allegedly acting in concert with Reyes.

Two guns were fired in the restroom. Detectives recovered spent cartridge casings from 9mm and .22-caliber firearms. Reyes allegedly fired the .22-caliber weapon.

In her opening remarks to the jury, Cooke said Reyes and his friends had not been invited to the event and crashed the quinceañera, a traditional Latino coming-of-age-celebration for 15-year-olds. The Cultural Center of India building at 6641 Ironbridge Road had been leased for the occasion.

Jones was dismissive of his client not having received an invitation; he noted the event had been “loudly broadcast” on social media, and there were “hundreds of people in and out of this event.”

Cooke said Reyes and his friends arrived between 10 and 10:30 p.m., and surveillance footage shows one of Reyes’ friends entering the lobby and hanging out for a couple of minutes before going back outside with the others. The friend then returned to the lobby and he was soon followed by Reyes and the others. At that point, the teens “bee lined directly into the bathroom,” the prosecutor said.

Reyes is not seen in the cellphone video until he exits a restroom stall. “He has a gun in his hand,” Cooke said. “He racks the gun and he comes to stand behind his friend who has Joel up against the wall.”

“You can see him raise his gun and point it at Joel,” Cooke added.

After the teenager who was recording the incident saw other teens in the restroom armed with guns, he and other witnesses became alarmed. They “turned around and started to run,” the prosecutor said.

One shot, followed by four in succession, can then be heard on the video.

“A couple of those shots hit Joel,” the prosecutor said. “At that point you see Joel stagger out of the bathroom and fall right in front of the bathroom door, get back up, stagger a short distance and then fall again.”

Responding police officers and paramedics administered CPR but the boy died at the scene.

In the chaos following the shooting, Chesterfield sheriff’s Deputy Donte Govine, who was providing security at the party, shot and wounded another party-goer, Kenny Juarez-Arriola, after the deputy saw Juarez-Arriola fire a gun into the air in the parking lot. That occurred moments after Gonzalez-Alvarado was fatally shot, and the deputy believed Juarez-Arriola might have been involved in the killing.

The deputy shooting Juarez-Arriola prompted Shwaryln E. Arriola, an off-duty Richmond police officer attending the celebration, to push Govine twice. Juarez-Arriola is the Richmond officer’s half brother. Arriola pleaded no contest to assaulting the deputy and was sentenced in December to a suspended jail term. Arriola resigned from Richmond police on Dec. 16.

