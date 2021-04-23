Putting 'purpose back into the pain': Support group helps families of Richmond's homicide victims

Brooks was invited to speak at Friday's news conference with other members of the Richmond Homicide Support Group, which was formed 12 years ago by members of the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to give families somewhere to go for services and comfort while awaiting justice for their loved one, or afterward.

Ester Marshall, a victim/witness advocate for the prosecutor's office, helped create the group in 2009.

"People were dying, being shot, killed. After the funerals, after everything was gone, these people had nowhere to go, they had no one to talk to," Marshall said. "Not only do we just sit around and do things to bring sad memories back, we try to celebrate the lives that are gone, and we try to put some purpose back into the pain."

Brooks said the group saved him from himself.

"This homicide support group has taught me how to heal, how to understand grief, and that it's OK for me to cry anytime I want to," Brooks said.

He, and several others who survive their slain loved ones, encouraged those recently touched by violence in the city to come, grieve and heal alongside them.