Race for Richmond commonwealth's attorney pits incumbent against political newcomer

"That discretion has to be used thoughtfully and humbly, and with an eye towards justice and equity for the victim and the defendant," McEachin said during the interview. "It is not something to be used lightly. It is not something to be used out of any sense of power. It is to be used very discretely and delicately."

That flexible decision making was applied to charges brought against more than 300 people during last summer's civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, McEachin said. There was a demonstration outside her home in June — 15 people were arrested and charged that night — calling for all charges against protesters to be dropped, among other demands.

"When everyone was like all the charges should be dismissed just outright, I said, well we're going do what we do with every charge that's filed, which is look at the individual facts behind that case, that charge, that person," McEachin said. "Then we will arrive at a result that is just and fair and appropriate."

Most protesters — those facing non-felony charges or with no prior record — were offered the opportunity to complete community service in exchange for dismissal of their charges.