Read the statement: Chief 'stands behind the investigative work' into alleged Richmond mass shooting plot

The Richmond Police Department in a statement Wednesday said Chief Gerald Smith "stands behind the investigative work" done by police to stop a mass shooting planned on July Fourth. 

Police during a July 6 press conference said they received a tip that two men had threatened the shooting at Dogwood Dell.

However, during a court hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal said prosecutors had no evidence to present that the alleged mass shooting was planned at that location. A judge also withdrew two firearm charges against two men who police say are involved in the plot. 

READ MORE ABOUT WEDNESDAY'S COURT HEARING 

Read the full statement from police on Wednesday 

