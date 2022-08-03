Read the statement: Chief 'stands behind the investigative work' into alleged Richmond mass shooting plot

The Richmond Police Department in a statement Wednesday said Chief Gerald Smith "stands behind the investigative work" done by police to stop a mass shooting planned on July Fourth.

Police during a July 6 press conference said they received a tip that two men had threatened the shooting at Dogwood Dell.

However, during a court hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal said prosecutors had no evidence to present that the alleged mass shooting was planned at that location. A judge also withdrew two firearm charges against two men who police say are involved in the plot.

Read the full statement from police on Wednesday