Recently fired Chesterfield officer accused of trading sexually explicit photos with girl, 17

A recently fired Chesterfield County police officer was charged Tuesday with trading sexually explicit photos with a 17-year-old girl in 2019 as a result of an investigation that began after another officer came forward with information in February, the county's police chief announced Wednesday.
Brandon Hyde, 31, was charged with solicitation of child pornography and using an electronic device for the exploitation of a child. The offense involved Hyde sending a sexually explicit photo of himself to the girl and soliciting similar photos from her, Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said during an afternoon press conference he called to inform the public.
"We learned that Hyde met this young lady prior to his employment with the department [in January 2017], but during his tenure with our agency, Hyde sent an inappropriate photo to the victim and solicited photos from her," Katz said.
"The extent of their relationship — I don't have that information," the chief said in response to a question. "But I do know that in interviewing both her and him, both of them said their relationship was never physical."
Katz said his office received information on Feb. 20 from an officer concerning a rumor that Hyde may have had an inappropriate encounter with a 17-year-old girl in 2019. "In accordance with our commitment to maintain a high-character workforce and to protect the youth in our community, we conducted a comprehensive investigation into this allegation," the chief said.
Hyde, an honorably discharged Marine and sergeant in the Virginia National Guard, was on military assignment until Feb. 22. Upon his return, he was put on administrative duty with pay as the department investigated. On March 1, Hyde was placed on administrative leave without pay, and then fired on March 12, Katz said.
The chief said he promptly sent correspondence to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to seek revocation of Hyde's law enforcement credentials.
"Hyde was completely forthright about his conduct during our investigation," Katz said. "He did not attempt to conceal or make excuses for his wrongdoing. Additionally, he forfeited the opportunity to appeal my termination of his employment and expressed regret for his conduct. Now, he will be held accountable for his behavior."
A native of Chesterfield, Hyde was hired on Jan. 9, 2017, and "came to the department with impeccable references," the chief said. He graduated from the police academy on June 1, 2018, and completed field training on Aug. 30 of that year. He worked as a uniformed patrol officer throughout his duration of employment, Katz said.
"Since this case is being [tried] in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, there is a significant likelihood this incident would not be made public if not for this press conference," the chief said. "Nevertheless, as a public institution, we are responsible and accountable to the community we serve, and you have a right to know of this development and how it was handled."
"Public officials must be willing to endure short-term criticism in the interest of institutional credibility," Katz added.
Katz noted that law enforcement personnel are human beings and, as such, fallible. "There will always be members of this population who, on occasion, let us down. Those people do not define us. What does define us is the way we deal with those individuals, those exceptions to the norm."
The chief added, "This is a tough day for our community and its police department — not because we've arrested a former officer, but because we recognize Mr. Hyde tarnished a badge we wear proudly, a symbol of public trust five people have died wearing."
"We realize this is sad and disappointing news to many of you and for that, I am truly sorry," Katz said. "I just want to assure you that we are steadfast in maintaining a culture of accountability, a commitment to transparency, and a relentless pursuit to protect the young in our community, regardless of who may threaten them."
