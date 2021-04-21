Recently fired Chesterfield officer accused of trading sexually explicit photos with girl, 17

Hyde, an honorably discharged Marine and sergeant in the Virginia National Guard, was on military assignment until Feb. 22. Upon his return, he was put on administrative duty with pay as the department investigated. On March 1, Hyde was placed on administrative leave without pay, and then fired on March 12, Katz said.

The chief said he promptly sent correspondence to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to seek revocation of Hyde's law enforcement credentials.

"Hyde was completely forthright about his conduct during our investigation," Katz said. "He did not attempt to conceal or make excuses for his wrongdoing. Additionally, he forfeited the opportunity to appeal my termination of his employment and expressed regret for his conduct. Now, he will be held accountable for his behavior."

A native of Chesterfield, Hyde was hired on Jan. 9, 2017, and "came to the department with impeccable references," the chief said. He graduated from the police academy on June 1, 2018, and completed field training on Aug. 30 of that year. He worked as a uniformed patrol officer throughout his duration of employment, Katz said.