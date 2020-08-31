Recently hired Riverside Regional Jail officer charged with providing opioids to prisoners

A recently hired corrections officer at Riverside Regional Jail has been arrested and charged with providing opioid drugs to prisoners within the Prince George County facility.

Quentina Latrice McKinnon, who was hired as a corrections officer in May, was arrested Aug. 11 on 12 felony counts of delivering contraband to inmates in June, according to Prince George police and court records.

The type of contraband being supplied to prisoners was opioid drugs, said Prince George police spokeswoman Alexis Grochmal.

"This investigation was conducted over some time with the assistance of the Riverside Regional Jail personnel," Grochmal said in an email.

"Our Office of Professional Review led the investigation," Riverside Superintendent Larry Leabough said in a phone call.

Leabough said McKinnon, who was relieved of duty on the day of her arrest, had been employed with the jail since May 4. "She wasn't with us that long."

Details on how McKinnon allegedly provided the drugs to inmates was not disclosed.

"I really don't like to disclose information when there is an ongoing investigation and there are charges [filed]," Leabough said.