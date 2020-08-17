Reckless driving charge dropped against truck driver in crash that killed 4 Blackstone church members

A reckless driving charge was withdrawn Monday against a Norfolk truck driver in last year's horrific crash on U.S. 460 that killed four members of Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone when the van in which they were riding was struck from behind as they were heading to a church revival.
During a brief hearing in Dinwiddie General District Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill told the judge that she was setting aside the charge against Robert Lee Allen, 48, "for good cause of being a lack of evidence of criminal intent."
"Certainly it was a tragic case and a horrible accident that, based upon the evidence available to me, cannot be shown to be more than an accident," she added. "I can't support the criminal intent required for the charge [under the strict standards of Virginia criminal law] based on the evidence available."
Judge Ray Lupold III agreed to withdraw the charge without hearing any evidence, saying he was relying on the prosecution's judgment.
After the hearing, Baskervill said there was no evidence that Allen was using a cellphone, there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use, and his vehicle's data event recorder, or "black box," indicated he was driving within the lawful speed limit. Further, police found nothing unlawful with the mechanics of his vehicle, and there was nothing suspicious about his behavior after the crash, the prosecutor said.
"He rushed to aid [the victims], and sincerity of his extreme remorse is established by everyone to whom I have spoken," Baskervill said.
Defense attorney Bobby Howlett Jr. also noted after the hearing that his client was drug and alcohol free at the time of the crash, was not speeding, did not make any erratic lane changes and had not been driving long hours without rest when the wreck occurred about 6:45 p.m. May, 28, 2019, on U.S. 460 at Cox Road in Dinwiddie.
Howlett said a vehicle directly in front of Allen "quickly and abruptly changed lanes, and he was confronted with a church van stopped right in front of him. He hit hit his brakes, rear-ended the van, and tragically four people were killed. My client ended up against the guardrail and he ran back and started aiding people that were hurt in the van."
In addition to the four killed, seven others were injured.
Allen was driving a Ford F-250 truck and pulling a trailer loaded with metal when police said he struck the church van from behind as it was slowing on U.S. 460 to turn toward the parking lot of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, where members were headed to attend a revival.
The impact caused the van to overturn several times before it came to rest on its side on the right side of the highway. Allen's truck ran off the left side of U.S. 460 and struck a guardrail.
Killed in the crash were James Farley, 87, a former groundskeeper at Shiloh Baptist Church; Wartena Somerville, 36, an elementary school teacher and a mother of a young child; Delois Williams, 72, chairperson of the church's deacon board; and Constance Wynn, 85, a former Lunenburg County schoolteacher who served as town councilwoman from 1987 to 2010.
Howlett said his client has been overcome with grief and remorse almost on a daily basis since the wreck occurred nearly 15 months ago. Allen teared up when asked after Monday's hearing if he'd like to comment on the case.
"It was just an unfortunate accident," Allen said moments after the charge was dropped. "It was nothing that I intended to do. I will have to live with this the rest of my life. I hope the families can grant me some forgiveness. It's something I can't change, although I wish I could."
The accident occurred on the first night of a three-day revival event, shaking up two church communities as they tried to come together in fellowship.
The van was carrying choir members who had been asked to sing at the revival. Other choir members who were traveling in a separate car witnessed the crash.
Involuntary manslaughter charges were never filed against Allen because his actions apparently did not meet the standard of Virginia law for the offense.
A defendant who who unintentionally causes the death of a person can be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but it must be proved that the defendant's conducts was "so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life," according to Virginia law.
