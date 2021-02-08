Record-sharing arrangement between Richmond police and VCU police approved by City Council

The Richmond City Council has approved an ordinance that allows the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department to use Richmond police’s new records management system, despite concerns from the public about how the relationship between the two departments could result in overpolicing and unequal enforcement among minorities.

The ordinance, approved Monday, codifies a longstanding arrangement between the two agencies as the Richmond Police Department rolls out its new data collection and criminal records system in March. The agencies have shared a records system since 2012.

Council members have been inundated with hundreds of emails and calls from residents and advocacy groups concerned that continued cooperation between the two departments will increase the targeting or profiling of Black people on and off VCU’s campus.

“It isn’t just about preventing crime, but to make sure people are not inventing crime,” Allan-Charles Chipman said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. He was one of eight members of the public who spoke in opposition of the ordinance; no one from the public spoke in favor.