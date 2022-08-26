Records: Before linking alleged shooting plot to Dogwood Dell, Richmond chief was told location was unknown

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith sounded authoritative on July 6 when he said police had intercepted two men planning to commit a random mass shooting at a city fireworks show.

"We do know that they were coming to do a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell at our Fourth of July celebration," he told CNN that day.

A tipster who had overheard a conversation and called police said there was a plot for a shooting at a large July Fourth event in Richmond. Smith erroneously claimed in a July 6 news conference that the tipster specified Dogwood Dell amphitheater in Byrd Park as the target.

But not only had the tipster not specified a location, Smith's own department had provided him information in writing before his news conference that the location of any potential incident was "unknown," according to new records the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

A police official emailed those records to Smith and an assistant seven minutes before Smith's 2 p.m. July 6 news conference. The records also show that Richmond police shared with the FBI that a location was unknown. That information was vetted by a detective.

Police are trained to draw conclusions based on facts and evidence, and it remains murky why the chief would opt to provide a specific location for the alleged attack when the information he received from his department was that a location was unknown. In an interview last week with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Smith said his "experience" was part of how he concluded that Dogwood Dell must have been the intended target.

Meanwhile, the two men he accused of planning the attack are in federal custody — one on a gun charge and one on an immigration charge — but neither has been charged with anything related to a planned shooting. Smith said last week that Richmond detectives could not corroborate the tipster's allegation of a shooting plot.

Police talking points said detectives deemed the threat credible. Federal authorities are investigating.

Smith, meanwhile, issued a statement for this story acknowledging his problematic communications and saying he'll hold community conversations. "I stand ready to answer questions and to rebuild confidence."

'The location was unknown'

Richmond police provided the records in response to a request from the newspaper for records of two police public affairs officers. Police charged the newspaper $397.23 for staff time in assembling records, which isn't required but allowed under the law.

Smith's news conference, kicked off by Mayor Levar Stoney and attended by several city council members, was national news and came two days after seven people were killed in an Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Here's some of what Richmond police did know on July 6: A tipster, speaking in Spanish, had called police on July 1 to report that a man had weapons. The tipster said he had overheard a conversation about planning a mass shooting on July Fourth at a large event, according to police. (Police arrested one suspect on July 1, seizing guns and ammunition in a residence, and arrested the second, who was under surveillance, after July Fourth.)

Statements by Stoney and Smith conjured images of random mass shootings in which someone targets a crowd.

“This is where these cowards go," Smith said at the news conference. "Wherever we gather, that’s where they want to be.”

"Whether you're at home in your cul-de-sac, or in your neighborhood, or in a park, or at a parade, out dining — you have to keep your head on a swivel," Stoney said at the news conference.

Neither suspect has any known criminal record, and police did not immediately find any suspicious social media activity, the records show.

In response to the FOIA request, police released drafts of talking points and a news release. None of them mentioned Dogwood Dell amphitheater, where thousands gathered to watch fireworks on the Fourth.

Other large celebrations in the area on July Fourth included fireworks after a minor-league baseball game at The Diamond, fireworks at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and an event at Henrico County's Crump Park.

(Richmond actually had a shooting on July Fourth weekend, outside a club downtown on Broad Street, where six people were shot.)

Records show that a police detective helped the department's public affairs division prepare public talking points about the alleged shooting plot ahead of the news conference on July 6, which was called by police.

In describing the tip from the caller, the talking points said, in bold, of the planned attack: "the location was unknown."

About two hours before the news conference, Richmond police emailed the "location unknown" talking points to a public affairs specialist with the FBI in Virginia. The head of police public affairs sent Smith and another person an email seven minutes before his news conference with the "location unknown" talking points and the subject line "Print for Chief."

Other talking points the police public affairs division prepared said: "We received information that a person was boasting about executing a shooting. RPD acted quickly, collaborating with our federal partners."

"The complaint or tip did not include specifics on location, time or intended targets. Even after debriefs there is no information that has become clear."

The chief's claim that Dogwood Dell amphitheater was known to be the intended target caused alarm and is still reverberating.

The day after the news conference, Paige Quilter, the president of the Carillon Civic Association, emailed police and city parks and recreation officials with concerns from neighbors. Could there be copycats? What about security at an upcoming gospel fest and Latino celebration at Dogwood Dell?

A police official referred her questions to the Department of Parks and Recreation, but no one ever responded to her.

In an interview for this story, Quilter expressed serious concerns about how Stoney and Smith handled the information they had.

She said she went into "extremely anxiety overload" when she watched the news conference. Her daughter called from Texas to check on her.

When she saw the police chief making the Dogwood Dell claim to national media, she said, she started thinking "something's not smelling right."

She said she's gone to weekend events at Dogwood Dell since the Fourth, "but I still sit there and I look around. We still are looking around."

“I think the level of anxiety that they caused the neighbors that live here was ridiculous," she said. If the police were simply fearful that Dogwood Dell might have been a target, why wouldn't they just say that, she asked.

"They intentionally drove the fear factor up in this neighborhood to alarming levels," she said. "I cannot imagine why we would be lied to like that."

In his interview with The Times-Dispatch last week, Smith would barely acknowledge that he was wrong when he said a tipster had specified Dogwood Dell, and expressed no regret for the error.

“If I misspoke in that situation, I misspoke in that situation," he said.

Earlier this month in court, under questioning from a judge, an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Richmond said police had turned over no evidence that either of the two suspects were planning to target Dogwood Dell.

Smith issued responses for this story through a city spokeswoman. He said he didn't have time to review or approve the talking points sent to him seven minutes before his scheduled news conference.

He said his goal was to be transparent and not cause alarm.

"For any confusion or anxiety that my stating Dogwood Dell was the most likely target, I am deeply sorry," Smith said in the statement.

In response to Quilter's concerns, Smith said, "I hate that any resident feels this way. It was never my intent to drive fear within the community. Looking back, I can understand why some feel this way."

And Smith also expressed regret in the statement that his desire to communicate had "derailed the good work that my officers did leading up to July 4th and the good work that they continue to do."

The Richmond police chief serves at the pleasure of the mayor, and Stoney hired Smith in June 2020. Stoney declined to be interviewed for this story.

In a statement, Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer, said that Smith concluded that the most likely target for a mass shooting was Dogwood Dell after reviewing all of the evidence he had available. He said neither he nor the mayor suggested to the chief that Dogwood Dell could have been the location.

"As the Chief Administrative Officer, I expect our Police Chief and our officers to use their deductive reasoning skills throughout the course of any investigation," he said. "I believe the public understands that investigations are fluid and that officers rely on various buckets of information, including evidence, tips, eyewitness accounts, and their own experience conducting investigations, to assist in arriving at a determination."

Saunders' statement raises a question: If the police chief believed Dogwood Dell was the target of a planned mass shooting - with one suspect in custody and a second under surveillance on July Fourth - why didn't police cancel the event? The department even posted a tweet July 4 encouraging people to attend.

John Dixon, a retired Petersburg police chief and retired Richmond police major, said it would be difficult for detectives to be sure — if there actually was a plot — that the man they had arrested and the one they were surveilling were the only people involved.

“If it was a credible threat I would have canceled the event because I wouldn’t have wanted to take a chance on people’s lives, especially in today’s time and what’s going on in the country," Dixon said.

'A logical conclusion had to be made'

When asked why the city chose to still hold the event at Dogwood Dell, Saunders reiterated that Smith determined that the threat had been "neutralized" beforehand but nonetheless increased security measures there and at other locations that night after mass shootings in May in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

"It is evident that the media cannot perceive that two things can be true simultaneously – that a target can be perceived as unknown while also deducing the most logical target," said Saunders, who was Stoney's chief of staff and a personal friend of his before the mayor put him in charge of city government. "In the case of July 4th, a logical conclusion had to be made, and the Chief made it."

In an interview, Saunders said the chief briefed him, the mayor and other city leaders about Dogwood Dell the morning of July 6. Saunders acknowledged communications "missteps," saying police should have taken more time to review and approve the chief's planned remarks before sending out notification of a news conference.

Saunders said the chief has his support.

"Removing this threat from our community should be celebrated, not diminished, because the Chief made a reasonable determination about a location," Saunders said in his statement.

However, no one has tried to diminish the work the police officers did. What's being questioned is why the chief presented his own conclusion as fact to the public, without evidence and despite being given contrary information from his department.

"I do not question the actions to remove firearms from the two individuals in this case. That is a part of regular work our police department does every day to curtail gun violence," Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, whose district includes Byrd Park, said in a statement.

"What I think myself and other members of the community are questioning is why a press conference and interviews were given on national TV appearing to state as fact that a mass shooting had been planned for the Dogwood Dell."

Lynch attended the fireworks show with her children and said the news conference, with a backdrop of national mass shootings, "rocked me to my core."

"The public deserves nothing less than transparency, honesty and open dialogue from their public safety leaders and I look forward to forthcoming community conversations with the chief around the decisions and actions that were taken around this incident," she said.

She said the city council wants a full briefing at its Sept. 6 meeting on the situation as well as how the city handles potential threats in public spaces.

Jim Coleman of Duke University is the John S. Bradway Professor of the Practice of Law, director of the Center for Criminal Justice and Professional Responsibility, and co-director of the Wrongful Convictions Clinic.

He said the type of conclusion Smith drew is potentially dangerous because if police focus on one theory or target they could miss evidence.

“Police are supposed to follow clues. And the clues are supposed to inform their conclusions about what’s going on, about the criminal activity, about the nature of the criminal activity," Coleman said.

"When you start to guess – make up what the crime or potential crime is about – it has two effects. It leads to wrongful convictions or no convictions, and it also, I think, endangers the public, because it means that you are not following the clues – you’re not even looking for clues anymore. You’re simply trying to confirm what you’ve concluded, which means that you ignore evidence that might point in a different direction."

It's natural that the police would want to identify potential targets based on their tip, he said.

But "you would never basically say that based on my experience this is the only thing they could have had in mind and therefore we broke it up.”

“The worst thing for the police is for the public to think that they’re just guessing."

Lyndon German and Colleen Curran contributed to this story.

