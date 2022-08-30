Records: Naval officer charged with killing girlfriend took her to abortion clinic day before her body found

A U.S. Navy officer charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic to have the pregnancy terminated on July 20, but she refused the procedure and was found fatally shot the next day along a road in Hanover County, investigators wrote in a court affidavit that outlines the circumstances of the woman's murder.

Rachel Pender, the mother of the 20-year-old victim, Raquiah King, told investigators that she received a sonogram image from her daughter on July 20 that showed she was pregnant with a 12-week-old baby. Pender told Hanover sheriff's detectives her daughter was having domestic issues with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, "who did not want to be a father" to King's baby, according to the affidavit.

"Rachel Pender reported that Raquiah King had made statements to her that if something was to happen to her, Emmanuel Coble was responsible," investigators wrote. "Raquiah texted Coble's full name, date of birth, addresses and phone numbers to Pender."

Investigators subsequently observed the text messages between mother and daughter to verify the account.

Just over a month after King's nude body was found with a bullet wound to her back near the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads, Hanover investigators arrested Coble, 27, charging him with King's murder and using a firearm in the slaying. Coble holds the rank of LTJG, or junior grade lieutenant, in the U.S. Navy and was recently assigned to the USS John C. Stennis, a nuclear-powered supercarrier temporarily docked in Norfolk.

During the course of the investigation, investigators filed affidavits outlining their case in Hanover Circuit Court to justify obtaining multiple search warrants to acquire information from several cell phones seized from Coble, a sample of his DNA, records of phone calls and text messages, and items in his vehicle.

Before she was killed, King also sent text messages to her cousin, Aaron Stanley, and in those messages she advised she was scheduled to have an abortion on July 20. King told Stanley that she was leaving the child's father - Coble - after the abortion, investigators noted in the affidavit.

As that day progressed, King texted Stanley again, telling him she was waiting for the child's father to pick her up. Included in her final text to Stanley was a copy of a receipt from the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood at 515 Newton Road in Virginia Beach. The receipt, dated July 20 at 9:22 a.m., listed King as a patient and Coble as the person paying the bill, the affidavit says.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for patient records and video surveillance for King on the day of her visit to the Planned Parenthood clinic. Records showed that Coble was listed as King's emergency contact and the "responsible paying party" for King's procedure.

In addition, video surveillance footage showed a green Chevrolet Cruz - a car that investigators said appears to be the vehicle Coble was known to drive exclusively - arriving at the clinic at the time of King's scheduled appointment. The vehicle can be seen pulling into the parking lot, and King and Coble can be seen at the front door of the facility, according to the affidavit.

After Pender reported her daughter missing on July 28, a Hampton police officer called Coble to ask him about King. Coble told the officer he had rented 975 N. King Street in Hampton to King, but she had moved out and he had not seen her in a couple of weeks. Coble's statement that he essentially was King's landlord and nothing more was in direct conflict with information from Pender and Stanley, who told police Coble was in a relationship with King and she was pregnant with his child, investigators said in the affidavit.

Coble's statement that he hadn't seen King in a couple of weeks also conflicted with the Planned Parenthood receipt that showed he had paid for a procedure for King on July 20, the affidavit says.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for King's cell phone to obtain call detail records that tracked her movements prior to her body being found in Hanover. The records showed that King's phone was in the area of her residence at 975 N. King St. at 5:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on July 20. Then at 11:49 p.m., the records show her phone left that location. There were no additional location indicators after that time, investigators noted in the affidavit.

The last text message sent from King's phone to Coble's phone was at 11:40 p.m. July 20 in the area where she lived.

On Aug. 5, investigators conducted a consensual interview with Coble at his home in Newport News, and Coble admitted he had taken King to Planned Parenthood on July 20 to get an abortion.

"Coble said that King had told him that the child was his," investigators wrote. "He said that he paid for the abortion, but he guessed that she'd changed her mind and had kept the child. He said that this 'frustrated' him." Coble said he then drove King back to her residence before returning to his home, where he went to bed about 9 p.m. and didn't wake until daylight on July 21.

However, investigators using a police surveillance database found that Coble's vehicle could be seen traveling on Adams Street at 4:44 a.m. on July 21. The surveillance system took a photo of the car, according to the affidavit.

A detective then asked Coble why his car was present on the surveillance system at 4:44 a.m., when Coble said he had been asleep in his apartment until daylight; Coble replied that he did not know why, investigators said in the affidavit. The sun rose at 6:01 a.m. that day.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Coble's vehicle and during processing, a chemical used to detect human blood was spayed inside the car's trunk. The chemical reacted to multiple spots in the trunk and indicated the presence of blood. Detectives also found an elastic hair band that matched a hair band recovered from King's wrist during her autopsy, investigators noted in the affidavit.

Coble is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail pending a Dec. 6 preliminary hearing on his charges in Hanover General District Court. Authorities said they plan to seek additional charges against Coble in the death of King's fetus.