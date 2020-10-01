Recycling worker dies in Chesterfield after being struck by driver trying to pass, police say

An employee of a recycling company was fatally injured Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield County, police said.

Police said the crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a recycling truck stopped in the 9800 block of River Road and a worker got out to collect recyclables. A driver attempted to pass the truck and struck the worker, police said.

The worker was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of vehicle that struck the worker remained at the scene. Police said their investigation of the crash remains ongoing.