Recycling worker dies in Chesterfield after being struck by driver trying to pass, police say

An employee of a recycling company was fatally injured Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield County, police said.
Police said the crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a recycling truck stopped in the 9800 block of River Road and a worker got out to collect recyclables. A driver attempted to pass the truck and struck the worker, police said.
The worker was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
The driver of vehicle that struck the worker remained at the scene. Police said their investigation of the crash remains ongoing.
Authorities did not say whether the worker was employed by Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, the company that Chesterfield contracts with to provide curbside recycling in the county.