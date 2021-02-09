Remains found at Pocahontas State Park were those of missing Henrico man; no sign of foul play

Human skeletal remains discovered last month in a heavily wooded area of Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County have been identified as those of a 23-year-old Henrico County man missing for more than a year, county police said Tuesday.

Police said John L. Fergusson, of the 100 block of Adingham Court in Henrico, left his home on Jan. 27, 2020, and was reported missing when he did not return home. He was last reported seen in the area of Pocahontas State Park.

On Jan. 20 of this year, a man walking through a wooded section of the park looking for land to potentially hunt discovered the remains, which police described as "skeletonized."

At the time, Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner said investigators found several items near the remains that could potentially offer clues about the person’s identity, "and we’re certainly looking at those to try and identify any potentially missing people or anything of that nature."

The state medical examiner's office positively identified the remains but a cause of death has not yet been determined. Police said at this stage of the investigation, there are no signs of foul play.

Police are continuing to investigate and urged anyone with information about the remains or Fergusson's disappearance to contact Chesterfield police (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.