Remembering 3 people who have gone missing around Memorial Day weekend since 2005

The sister for Melanie Anne Davis had a message for her youngest sibling who's been missing for nearly five years: "Come on home."

"Mel, if you hear me, I love you," Clarice Davis said Wednesday before a gaggle of reporters. "I miss her. I want her back. If that's not possible, then we need to have some kind of closure. Because our lives are still up in the air."

Clarice Davis spoke at a press conference called by the Richmond Police Department to bring attention to this case and two others - though unrelated, all three people were reported missing around the Memorial Day weekend over several years. As part of an initiative to generate new leads in cold cases, the department releases information on the anniversary of the date of disappearance.

Melanie Anne Davis was reported missing May 28, 2016. The longtime registered nurse at VCU Medical Center was 55 when she went missing, and will be 59 this year.

"We still don't understand today why she disappeared," her sister said. "It's so hard."

William Adkins Jr. was reported missing May 26, 2012. He was 57 years old then. This year, he will be 66 years old.

He was known to travel between Richmond and Petersburg, according to Detective Jose Cartagena.