breaking top story

Report of human bones found near Mechanicsville recreation building being investigated

A large contingent of Hanover County Sheriff's deputies were near the Atlee Recreation Association building in Mechanicsville early Friday evening after authorities received a report that human remains were possibly found, police said. 

The sheriff's office received a call just after 5 p.m. from residents collecting trash near the recreation center at 9411 Staple Lane that they may have discovered human bones and clothing, said Hanover Sheriff's Lt. James Cooper.

"Our investigators are on the scene now trying to make heads or tails of it," Cooper said.

The discovery drew a large law enforcement presence to the area.

