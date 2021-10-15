Resident of Richmond assisted living facility charged in stabbing of two female residents, one of whom died

A resident of Tiffanie's Manor, an assisted living facility in downtown Richmond, has been charged in a stabbing that wounded one female resident of the home and killed another.

The stabbing is the second at the facility in 3 1/2 months.

Detectives charged Quincy Adams Rawlings, 53, with one count each of malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of felony in connection with the stabbing of the 60-year-old woman who survived. Additional charges are pending in the homicide of the woman killed, identified by police as Natalie Simmons-Price, 60.

Richmond police were called at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 8 to the facility at 115 N. Jefferson Street for a report of a stabbing. Arriving officers found two woman inside suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Simmons later died.

Police said Rawlings is a resident of the facility. Detectives have not released information on Rawlings' relationship to the victims or a possible motive.