Resident of Richmond assisted living facility charged in stabbing of two female residents, one of whom died

A resident of Tiffanie's Manor, an assisted living facility in downtown Richmond, has been charged in a stabbing that wounded one female resident of the home and killed another.
The stabbing is the second at the facility in 3 1/2 months.
Detectives charged Quincy Adams Rawlings, 53, with one count each of malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of felony in connection with the stabbing of the 60-year-old woman who survived. Additional charges are pending in the homicide of the woman killed, identified by police as Natalie Simmons-Price, 60.
Richmond police were called at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 8 to the facility at 115 N. Jefferson Street for a report of a stabbing. Arriving officers found two woman inside suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Simmons later died.
Police said Rawlings is a resident of the facility. Detectives have not released information on Rawlings' relationship to the victims or a possible motive.
The stabbing is the second at Tiffanie's Manor since June 28, when a resident of the home seriously injured another resident with a knife, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services, which regulates and inspects assisted living facilities. The perpetrator obtained a knife from an unknown location and the victim required emergency surgery for the wounds, according to information reported to social services.
Following the stabbing, social services conducted an inspection of the facility July 20-22 and issued a violation for failing "to assume general responsibility for the health, safety, and well-being of a resident," according to social service records.
Rawlings is being held at the Richmond City Justice Center pending his next court appearance on Nov. 15.
The Oct. 8 incident remains under investigation and police urged anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
