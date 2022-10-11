Retrial begins for Henrico teacher who police say raped student

A second trial began Tuesday for a Short Pump Middle School gym teacher accused by police of sexually assaulting a student.

Dean Lakey, 61, of Henrico County, taught physical education at the Henrico County school for about 30 years and faces multiple charges.

Police said the student told investigators that the assaults took place on campus during and after school hours. The case was first tried in June, but the jury could not reach a verdict and Judge L.A. Harris declared a mistrial.

In her opening statement on Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Linas addressed the jury of six men and seven women. She described the student as an introverted and reserved straight-A student.

“What made her the model student for most teachers made her an easy target for Dean Lakey,” Linas said. “He turned what should’ve been her safe place into her literal nightmare.”

Linas said multiple assaults took place in the bathroom​ across the hallway from Lakey’s office.

Lakey’s attorney, Craig Cooley, in his opening statement focused on what he called inconsistencies in the girl’s account. He said there is no corroboration and no scientific evidence that the assaults happened.

The girl was 12 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and did not tell anyone until four years later, Cooley said.

Cooley showed the jury several documents he submitted as evidence including receipts from grocery stores, texts from his wife and emails from school administrators. He said the evidence proves that Lakey was not on school campus during the times when the student said she was assaulted there.

“Evidence in this case will show you Dean Lakey could not have committed the offenses,” Cooley said Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico County Public Schools placed Lakey on paid administrative leave in April 2021, when school officials said they learned of the allegations from Henrico Police and Child Protective Services. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave in September 2021 following his arrest, and remains on unpaid leave, an HCPS spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The victim is expected to testify after the court returns from recess on Tuesday afternoon.