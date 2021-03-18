Revisiting front-line workers one year into pandemic: RAA Capt. Wes Wampler

He uses the 6-hour drive on his days off to decompress from a job that's stressful even in the best of circumstances.

"Nine months ago, we weren't sure what the light at the end of the tunnel was," Wampler said. "Whether it was a train or something else. But we're pretty convinced now that it's hopefully, a step towards moving forward from this. It's very reassuring."

Wampler said he's anxious to see the other side of the tunnel, but for now, he and his colleagues at RAA will continue to take the extra precautions to keep not only themselves and their families safe, but for their patients.

"It's been quite a toll on everybody in the world, but you can definitely see it with EMS providers. The precautions that we take, that we're going to continue to take," he said. "It just puts in perspective that we're all intertwined."

Despite his optimism, Wampler warned that we haven't fully emerged from the threat yet. He encourages everyone who is able to get vaccinated.

Call volume is up, he said. Early on, RAA's workload dipped as people hesitated to call an ambulance or go to the hospital, but it quickly returned to normal, and has now surpassed what is "normal" as restrictions have loosened.