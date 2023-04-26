The Richmond police officer involved in a car crash that killed two teenagers last year has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

A jury in Richmond Circuit Court reached a unanimous verdict Tuesday after approximately two hours of deliberation, finding Officer Richard Johnson guilty on two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. A fourth charge of failing to yield the right of way, a misdemeanor, was dropped Monday.

Johnson was responding to a robbery call April 7 when he sped through a red light at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road, hitting a Buick driven by Jeremiah Ruffin, 18.

Ruffin and his passenger, Tracey Williams, 19, neither of whom were wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car as a result of the crash and died of their injuries — Williams that night, Ruffin nearly two weeks later.

Johnson, whose lights and sirens were engaged, was driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, and the Commonwealth presented evidence from state police suggesting that Johnson did not press the brake or otherwise slow down before approaching the red light.

Johnson's defense team expressed disappointment in the verdict Tuesday, but did not respond to requests for further comment.

Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin told the Times-Dispatch that Johnson's case was unusual as far as criminal trials for law enforcement officers go — most involve the use of firearms — and had been taxing for the families of Williams, Ruffin and Johnson.

"You approach it very delicately," McEachin said of handling an emotionally charged case involving law enforcement. She said this trial was not meant to be a referendum on policing in Richmond, but that "a series of bad decisions and poor judgment" by Johnson the night of the crash required action.

Interim police chief Rick Edwards said in a statement before the trial began that the department respects whatever decision the jury reached and "feels great sorrow for everyone involved in this tragic incident."

"I ask the Richmond community (to) keep Officer Johnson and the Ruffin and Williams families in your prayers knowing how much they have lost," Edwards said.

Sentencing for Johnson begins Aug. 9. The two felony charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years each, and the reckless driving charge could result in an additional 12 months of imprisonment.

Johnson was placed on administrative leave last July and will remain on leave until the court issues a sentence, Richmond police told the Times-Dispatch.

