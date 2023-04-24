The trial for a police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in a Southside crash that killed two teenagers a year ago begins Monday in Richmond Circuit Court.
Richard Johnson, who was indicted by a special grand jury in July 2022, faces two felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Tracey Williams, 19, and Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and failure to yield the right of way.
The jury trial, which begins at 10:00 a.m. Monday, is scheduled to last two days.
The Richmond Police Department reported that on April 7, 2022, Johnson and Officer Dquan Walker were responding to a burglary call when they struck a Buick Sedan at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road in South Richmond. Ruffin and Williams, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the Buick during the crash. They later died of their injuries.
People are also reading…
Johnson has been on unpaid administrative leave since July, according to police.
Tiara Williams, Williams' mother, agreed to a settlement last week in a civil suit against Johnson and the City of Richmond claiming that Johnson was driving at twice the speed limit and not using his car's sirens when he ran through a red light and struck the Buick. Court documents show that the settlement will pay out $3.1 in compensation and attorneys' fees.
Johnson denied the allegations of reckless driving in a filing responding to Williams' lawsuit, stating that he "acted lawfully and with legal justification" and that the police vehicle's sirens and lights were engaged at the time.
Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by Virginia State Police troopers in January 2021 in Goochland County. A $60 million wrongful death lawsuit in that case against the two troopers and the state police is pending in federal district court.
From the Archives: A look back at coffee in Richmond
The history of coffee dates back centuries. In the mid-20th century, American consumers developed an interest in specialty coffee and the industry grew. The first Starbucks opened in Seattle in 1971 as a result of coffee's rising popularity, and as we know, they became a huge success.
In Richmond, C.W. Antrim & Sons was one local coffee producer that had been in business since 1877--it was first known as Antrim & Bowie. For many years the company was located on E. Cary Street, but the building was destroyed by a fire in July 1940. They later reopened at 330 South Tenth Street.
Antrim & Sons imported beans from Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and parts of Africa. One of the company's main blends was made using Brazilian coffee. Other flavors were achieved by blending together beans from all the different countries. Chicory became a popular additive and in the 1950s, Antrim imported their chicory from Holland.
Once a desired blend was achieved, the coffee was placed into a roaster where it was submitted to very high temperatures--around 900 degrees Fahrenheit, for about 18 minutes. From the roaster, the coffee was quickly cooled to retain flavor.
Interested in a copy of any of these photos? Click here.
Sean McGoey (804) 649-6012
@SeanMcGoey on Twitter