Richmond activist pleads no contest to inciting riot, assaulting officer outside police HQ in June

A Richmond activist pleaded no contest Friday to conspiring to incite a riot and assaulting a police officer during a Black Lives Matter demonstration that turned violent outside Richmond police headquarters in June, but the judge deferred a decision in the case until May to give the defendant an opportunity to make amends.
Michaela G. Hatton, 22, entered her felony pleas before Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals, who ruled there was sufficient evidence for a finding of guilt.
But under terms of the plea agreement, the judge deferred a decision on final disposition and sentence until May 27. The agreement calls for Hatton to complete 50 hours of community service, successfully complete a monthlong Richmond Police Department Citizens Police Academy, and to write an essay that reflects on her decision to disparage a Richmond police officer in a Twitter post in August.
In the posting, which displayed a photo of the officer on the job, Hatton wrote, "Can we get the name and badge number of this big boy right here? He really gets off being overly aggressive. Maybe he thinks he'll get extra points from massa."
The judge noted that if Hatton successfully completes all of the agreement's requirements, the two felony charges against her will be reduced to misdemeanor offenses and the accompanying jail time will be suspended.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Caitlin Robb Kelly provided this summary of evidence in the case:
Shortly after 9 p.m. June 14, a large crowd estimated at 400 people assembled outside Richmond Police Headquarters at 200 W. Grace St. The crowd used bicycles and vehicles to block traffic coming to and from the building. A police line was established to ensure the crowd remained at a safe distance from the building, as people in the crowd had already attempted to set fire to dump trucks and threatened to burn down the police station.
Support Local Journalism
The description of the person trying to light the dump truck on fire was identical to the physical characteristics of, and the clothes worn by, the defendant, Kelly's summary said. By 9:45 p.m., the crowd was throwing glass bottles at police. People on bicycles set up a perimeter blocking traffic going to and from police headquarters. By 9:47 p.m., police declared that it was an unlawful assembly and that the crowd needed to disperse.
Instead, the crowd made its way to the parking lot across Grace Street from the main entrance to headquarters. Hatton was one of the individuals leading the crowd. She encouraged the crowd to break through the police line. Shortly after 10 p.m. she disregarded police instructions and proceeded into the street. As she broke away from the assembly, she attempted to pull a bicyclist past the police line with her, but he remained.
The defendant was able to make her way past the first line of police officers, who were focused on maintaining control of the crowd, Kelly's summary continued. The defendant shouted into her megaphone and signaled for the crowd to join her in crossing the police line. The first officer to reach the defendant attempted to place her under arrest. The defendant tried to flee, however, the officer was able to grab her wrist. The defendant turned back towards [Officer P.B. Campbell] and struck him repeatedly in the arm with her megaphone.
With the assistance of another officer, police eventually were able to gain control of Hatton and place her under arrest. Lighter fluid and matches were found in the backpack she was wearing.
In Richmond Times-Dispatch coverage following the incident at police headquarters, witness Jimmie Lee Jarvis, who attended many of the protests, said the crowd was hostile, and while he couldn't see everything, he didn't see protesters throw objects until after officers used pepper spray. Jarvis then saw people throw water bottles, a jug, water balloons, a can of beer or soda, and he said broken bricks or cinderblocks were thrown at the windshields of dump trucks.
Sunday, June 14 was the 18th night of sometimes-violent protests in Richmond after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
After Friday's hearing, Sara Gaborik, Hatton's attorney, said she and her client appreciated that prosecutors were willing to provide an outcome that would allow the felony charges to be reduced to misdemeanors, "since the General Assembly failed to take up the bills that would have allowed for a judge or a jury to reduce it to a misdemeanor, under circumstances where there is no injury."
Consequently, "we really didn't have any option other than to negotiate," Gaborik said.
In reviewing what took place on the night of the protest, Gaborik said her client pleaded no contest instead of pleading guilty "because we don't believe there was an assault on law enforcement." A no contest plea is essentially a guilty plea that means a defendant will not fight the charges but does not admit guilt.
"But the risk was too high [to take it to trial], since [Hatton] faced a six-month mandatory sentence if found guilty," the attorney said. "So we entered into this agreement."
Police said three officers were injured during the rioting. Several city vehicles, including city dump trucks, sustained significant damage. Several privately owned buildings in the area were also vandalized. Numerous dumpster fires were set with the intent to destroy public and private property.
(804) 649-6450