Richmond activist pleads no contest to inciting riot, assaulting officer outside police HQ in June

The defendant was able to make her way past the first line of police officers, who were focused on maintaining control of the crowd, Kelly's summary continued. The defendant shouted into her megaphone and signaled for the crowd to join her in crossing the police line. The first officer to reach the defendant attempted to place her under arrest. The defendant tried to flee, however, the officer was able to grab her wrist. The defendant turned back towards [Officer P.B. Campbell] and struck him repeatedly in the arm with her megaphone.

With the assistance of another officer, police eventually were able to gain control of Hatton and place her under arrest. Lighter fluid and matches were found in the backpack she was wearing.

In Richmond Times-Dispatch coverage following the incident at police headquarters, witness Jimmie Lee Jarvis, who attended many of the protests, said the crowd was hostile, and while he couldn't see everything, he didn't see protesters throw objects until after officers used pepper spray. Jarvis then saw people throw water bottles, a jug, water balloons, a can of beer or soda, and he said broken bricks or cinderblocks were thrown at the windshields of dump trucks.