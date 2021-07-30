Richmond, area police patrolling State Route 360 / Hull Street next week

Beginning Sunday, Richmond police and law enforcement statewide will be heavily patrolling State Route 360 next week looking for speeding, drunk divers and other traffic infractions.

The enforcement initiative, dubbed "360 Blitz," will run through Aug. 7 in response to "frequent reports of speeding and driving under the influence along that stretch of road," Richmond police said in an email announcing the effort.

Checkpoints and other enforcement operations will be active in Richmond and several other neighboring jurisdictions, police said.

State Route 360 traverses most of the state. In Richmond and Chesterfield County, the route is Hull Street and Hull Street Road.

“Please slow down and stay alert on that busy stretch of roadway,” said Capt. Christopher Gleason, commander of RPD’s Special Operations Division. “We are joining with our regional partners to provide saturated patrols and checkpoints throughout the week for the goal of public safety and awareness.”