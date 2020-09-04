Richmond businessman pleads guilty in $1 million tax fraud case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The president and director of Computech Services Inc., a Richmond consulting firm, pleaded guilty Thursday to failing to collect, account for and pay over to the IRS more than $980,000 in employment taxes.

Rama Gogineni is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10 by U.S. District Judge David Novak and faces up to a $250,000 fine and five years in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines, however, will likely call for a lesser term.

In a statement of facts signed by Gogineni Thursday, he admits that the government could prove that starting in 2007 and through 2015, he did not pay over to the IRS a total of almost $1 million in employment taxes.

During that period Gogineni entered into three separate installment agreements with the IRS committing to make the payments, but defaulted each time.