Chesterfield County police have identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash at Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard on Wednesday

Police said in a statement Thursday that the victim is Jason D. Lopez, 19, of Richmond.

Officers responded at around 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a reckless driver on Hicks Road.

Officers stopped a 2007 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle, but the driver sped off, police said. The motorcycle later crashed into a 2011 GMC Terrain that was pulling out of a parking lot onto Hull Street.

Lopez was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.