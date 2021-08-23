Richmond Christian School board 'deeply disturbed' by sex allegations against ex-volleyball coaches

The governing board of Richmond Christian School said it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrests of two of its former volleyball coaches on charges of sexually assaulting teenage students, and has placed two of the academy's leaders on administrative leave after they were charged with failing to report the alleged abuse in one of the cases.

"These arrests are deeply troubling to the school and our community," the board said in a statement emailed by the unnamed chairman. "The pain experienced by any victim of sexual misconduct is extremely upsetting. RCS is unwavering in our commitment to support any victim ... and will do everything in our power to prevent any future incident or allegation."

The board said it has suspended Head of School Cliff Williams and business manager Derek Zbyszinski "pending a full investigation," after police charged them with failing to notify authorities about an alleged inappropriate relationship between former volleyball coach Elisabeth "Rose" Bredemeier, 21, and an underage teenage female player between April and mid-July.