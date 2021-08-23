Richmond Christian School board 'deeply disturbed' by sex allegations against ex-volleyball coaches

The governing board of Richmond Christian School said it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrests of two of its former volleyball coaches on charges of sexually assaulting teenage students, and has placed two of the academy's leaders on administrative leave after they were charged with failing to report the alleged abuse in one of the cases.
"These arrests are deeply troubling to the school and our community," the board said in a statement emailed by the unnamed chairman. "The pain experienced by any victim of sexual misconduct is extremely upsetting. RCS is unwavering in our commitment to support any victim ... and will do everything in our power to prevent any future incident or allegation."
The board said it has suspended Head of School Cliff Williams and business manager Derek Zbyszinski "pending a full investigation," after police charged them with failing to notify authorities about an alleged inappropriate relationship between former volleyball coach Elisabeth "Rose" Bredemeier, 21, and an underage teenage female player between April and mid-July.
However, board members said it was their understanding that a report had in fact been made by the school to Child Protective Services. Their statement did not say when the report was filed or by whom. Asked to elaborate, the board declined, saying in an email that it did not want to interfere with the "work of the authorities."
"The school has policies in place to report assault, abuse or impropriety by a school employee and to protect against it," the board said in its initial statement. "No school can investigate, change or stop behavior of which it is unaware."
"The school understands that there is an ongoing police investigation into this matter," the board added. "The school has been told little about the scope, status or facts of that investigation, but RCS intends to cooperate with the investigation to the extent possible and as appropriate."
Bredemeier was arrested first, on Aug. 15, on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child through her role as a coach, which is a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a misdemeanor. Police said the alleged sexual contact occurred at a residence off school grounds.
Then on Friday, Chesterfield police announced they had arrested a second former volleyball coach and teacher for the school, Tara Drooker, 30, on four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child through her custodial role. Police said Drooker had an inappropriate relationship with an underage student that lasted several years beginning in 2017.
"The school understands that in Ms Bredemeier's dialogue with police, she detailed certain past conduct by Ms. Drooker," the board said in its statement.
Contacted Monday, Chesterfield police Sgt. Winfred Lewis said the alleged offenses against Drooker took place between March 1 through May 31, 2017.
"There's information we have that indicates that there were occurrences [of sexual abuse] that took place on campus," Lewis said, although some also occurred off school grounds.
The board said Drooker was a teacher at the school for two years, leaving in 2018, and also served as a volleyball coach in 2017. She also was employed as a volleyball coach for Cosby High School in Chesterfield, according to the Cosby athletics website.
Bredemeier most recently was Richmond Christian School's volleyball coach for the past two years, although she now is no longer employed by the school, the board said.
Following the arrests of two volleyball coaches, police on Saturday said they had arrested Williams and Zbyszinski on misdemeanor charges of failing to notify authorities of the alleged abuse in the Bredemeier case. "Our information at this juncture is that they failed to report it altogether ... either to police or social services," Lewis said.
Virginia law mandates that physicians, nurses, teachers and other professionals report to local authorities any suspected injuries, abuse or neglect suffered by a child that becomes known to them in their professional or official capacity.
Drooker is being held at Riverside Regional Jail; Bredemeier has been released on bond from Chesterfield Jail. Drooker is scheduled to appear Tuesday and Bredemeier on Thursday in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Court dates for Williams and Zbyszinski were not immediately available.
