Richmond Christian School volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting player
Police lights

A 21-year-old volleyball coach for a local Christian school was arrested Sunday and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage player while in a custodial relationship.

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of the 2600 block of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child through her role as a coach, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

The alleged offense occurred at a residence in Chesterfield between April and mid-July, Chesterfield police Sgt. Michael Agnew. Bredemeier was a volleyball coach for Richmond Christian School at 6511 Belmont Road in Chesterfield, he said.

"Because she was a coach for the school she was in a position of authority and a custodian to this young lady," Agnew said.

The alleged victim's family reported the incident to police, said Agnew, who declined to elaborate on the nature of the assault.

A message left for the school's head master seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them (804) 748-1251.

Breaking News