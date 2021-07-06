Richmond confiscated over $4,000 worth of fireworks in just four hours on the Fourth of July

The Richmond Fire Marshal's Office said Monday that more than $4,000 worth of fireworks was confiscated in just four hours on the Fourth of July and that four summonses were issued over the weekend for possession of illegal fireworks.

According to fire officials, 12 members of the Fire Marshal's Office divided into teams of four between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on Sunday night and responded to several complaints of fireworks being set off in different areas of the city. The majority of the confiscated fireworks came from South Side and the Church Hill neighborhood.

“Many of the citizens we encountered on July 4 complied with the City of Richmond fireworks ordinance and understood our actions, especially after we educated them about the safety risks,” Fire Marshal Earl Dyer said in a statement. “I believe we successfully prevented injuries, which was one of our main reasons for being out there.”

The four summonses issued for possession of illegal fireworks equate to a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to the news release.

Fire officials reported no related injuries and said the confiscated fireworks — hundreds in all — will be destroyed by the Richmond Police Department's bomb squad.

Anyone who thinks their property was damaged by fireworks can report it directly to the Fire Marshal's Office at (804) 646-6640.