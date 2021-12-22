Richmond Councilwoman facing two misdemeanor charges following hit-and-run near her Woodland Heights home

Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is facing two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and hit-and-run less than a mile from her home in Woodland Heights.

Lynch represents the 5th District. She was first elected in 2019 in a special election to fill the seat left by Parker C. Agelasto. She was re-elected for a term that started earlier this year through 2024.

The crash was reported on Monday at 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of W. 31st Street, according to Richmond police. The owner of a parked car reported rear end damage, police said.

Police served Lynch with the misdemeanor warrants on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman confirmed that evening after earlier in the day saying no charges had been filed.

The charges came after a Channel 8 WRIC report that Lynch admitted to crashing her car on Monday evening, then waiting until Tuesday morning to report it to police.

Repeated attempts to reach Lynch by phone and email were unsuccessful Wednesday.