Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch appears in court on misdemeanor reckless driving and hit-and-run charges
Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch was arraigned Thursday on two misdemeanor charges stemming from a December crash less than a mile from her Woodland Heights home.

Lynch faces one count each of reckless driving and hit-and-run. She intends to plead not guilty, according to her attorney, Manoli Loupassi.

Loupassi, Lynch and the prosecutor handling the case all declined Thursday to discuss the facts of the incident. WRIC-TV has reported that Lynch admitted to crashing her car that evening and waited until the next day to report the accident to police.

A trial date was set for May 4. The Richmond bench and Commonwealth's Attorney's Office have recused themselves, so a substitute judge, Reginald Barely, and special prosecutor, Chris Miller, from Chesterfield County, were appointed to the case.

The crash was reported on Dec. 20 at 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 31st Street, according to Richmond police. The owner of a parked car reported rear-end damage, police said.

Lynch

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

