A Richmond man — convicted six years ago of beating and choking the mother of one of his children — was sentenced Friday to serve 27 years in prison for shaking to death his infant daughter while babysitting the girl and her twin in 2021.

In seeking a stiff punishment above state sentencing guidelines, Assistant Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Joan Burroughs stressed to the court to take into account the innocence and helplessness of the 3-month-old victim, along with the “depravity” of how Tonee L. Gregory, 33, killed his daughter by shaking her so violently that she died.

The prosecutor also noted Gregory’s criminal history included prior convictions for domestic violence, including strangulation.

Burroughs also noted there was evidence that Gregory was watching pornographic videos on his cellphone either before he violently shook his daughter or after she was injured.

A forensic search of Gregory’s phone established that about 10 to 15 minutes before he called 911 to report his daughter was not breathing, he was doing searches for porn videos, the prosecutor said.

Gregory, when given the opportunity to speak before being sentenced, maintained his innocence as he did at his September trial.

“I never hurt the child,” Gregory told Richmond Circuit Judge Jacqueline S. McClenney.

Gregory indicated he cannot apologize for something he did not do.

His attorney, David Powers, argued his client was only person in the home at the time and that no one saw how the child was injured. The prosecution’s case is based on circumstantial evidence and supposition, he said.

According to evidence, Gregory was the only adult in the household and was left with Kali, her twin and Kali’s two older half siblings on Feb. 11, 2021, at Kali’s mother’s home in the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue. Gregory was the father of Kali and her twin.

About 45 minutes after he was left alone with the children, Gregory called 911 for help, reporting that Kali was not breathing. Paramedics who responded found the child unresponsive and not breathing.

Kali was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she was examined by several medical professionals. Two of them testified at trial — the emergency room physician and Dr. Robin Foster, the head of the Child Protective Team at the hospital.

Foster testified that Kali’s injuries were consistent with having been shaken and that she also may have suffered from blunt-force trauma. Kali died after being removed from life support equipment on Feb. 28, 2021.

At the end of Friday’s sentencing hearing in Richmond Circuit Court, McClenney sentenced Gregory to 40 years in prison with 13 suspended on his conviction of murder, and 5 years with 5 suspended for child abuse causing serious injury — giving him 27 years to serve.

The punishment was at the top of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Gregory was calculated at a range of 16 years and 4 months on the low end to 27 years and 10 months at the high end.

Just over six years ago, Gregory was sentenced in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to 3 years in prison for choking the mother of his child so hard that she was still out of breath when she called 911, according to news accounts in the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Gregory, then 27, was living with the mother of one of his other daughters after he was released on parole for another crime.

The woman wanted him out of her apartment, but Gregory would not leave. The victim testified that Gregory grabbed her and threw her across the bedroom, where he punched and kicked her — and then choked her.

After his arrest, Gregory texted her three times and offered her $10,000 to drop the charges.

