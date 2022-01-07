Richmond detectives arrest four men, seize 6 semiautomatic guns and a grenade launcher after investigation in Blackwell

Richmond detectives arrested four men and seized a half-dozen semi-automatic firearms and a grenade launcher Thursday night after observing suspicious activity in the city's Blackwell neighborhood, police announced Friday afternoon.

Two detectives assigned to a First Precinct specialty unit designed to combat violent crime detained four men, and a subsequent investigation yielded an undisclosed amount of narcotics, cash and six firearms with extended magazines and the grenade launcher.

The names and booking photos of those arrested were not immediately released due to what police described as the ongoing nature of the investigation.

But police said two suspects are from North Chesterfield, one lives in Chester and the fourth resides in Richmond. All are adult males. Their charges include carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an extended magazine, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.