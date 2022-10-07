Richmond developer gets 3.4 years for defrauding $1.1 million in COVID relief funds

A local real estate developer and investor was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison for defrauding the Small Business Administration and associated financial institutions out of more than $1.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds during the first year of the pandemic.

Federal prosecutors, in arguing for stiff punishment, noted that Moe Mathews' scheme robbed an emergency government relief program designed to save businesses — and their employees — from the unprecedented economic impact of the pandemic. The program and the financial assistance it offered to businesses was finite, and by unjustly stealing over $1 million in funds, Mathews prevented other deserving businesses from accessing desperately needed help.

"The defendant's relentless pursuit of these funds showed a callous disregard to businesses and workers who were financially suffering due to the pandemic," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kashan Pathan.

"Further, it is deeply ironic that the defendant now seeks to explain and excuse his fraud by citing the adverse impact the pandemic had on his businesses when, through his criminal conduct, he showed little concern to other businesses who experienced the same setbacks," the prosecutor added.

Following a sentencing hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Henry Hudson sentenced Mathews to 41 months in prison on his earlier guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. The punishment was at the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for Mathews was calculated at a range of 41 to 51 months.

Mathews also will be required to make restitution in the amount of $1,166,941.30 to the SBA and eight financial institutions.

When he pleaded guilty in May, Mathews, 51, was co-owner and manager of Fresh Start Properties Solutions LLC based in Rockville, among other ventures.

According to the government's statement of facts, Mathews and an unnamed co-conspirator submitted at least 38 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to financial institutions from about April 2020 through April 2021. Authorized by Congress through the CARES Act, the PPP is a federal Small Business Administration program that provided forgivable loans through participating financial institutions to small business for job retention and other expenses during the pandemic.

Of the 38 fraudulent applications, 25 were “first draw” PPP loans, which can be used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits, and may also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities and worker protection costs related to COVID. Mathews would sign the application forms as the authorized representative of the businesses, and he would represent that he and his accomplice were co-owners of those businesses, the government said.

Although the specific misrepresentations and supporting documents varied on the applications, each of the first draw PPP applications contained false statements, false certifications and/or fabricated tax documents, authorities said. This included falsely representing the average monthly payroll and the number of employees working for their purported business in an effort to mislead the financial institutions that were reviewing their loan applications, according to the prosecution’s case.

Mathews and his accomplice also falsely certified that the loan proceeds would be used solely for business-related purposes, “when, as they knew at the time, the conspirators also intended to use the funds for unauthorized personal expenses and bills,” Pathan wrote in the government’s statement of facts. They also conspired to routinely submit fabricated IRS Form 941s that purported to substantiate the monthly payroll expenses and employee counts claimed in the applications.

Once the fraudulent applications were approved by the financial institutions, the proceeds for the PPP loans would generally be disbursed to bank accounts in the names of the businesses that Mathews and his accomplice claimed to own and operate. Several of these bank accounts were opened by the conspirators shortly before or immediately after they submitted the fraudulent applications. Both were signatories to the bank accounts, the government said.

The government said the conspiracy also involved Mathews and his accomplice submitting “second draw” PPP loan applications to financial institutions, which were predicated on the fraudulently obtained first draw PPO loans they applied for and received.

PPP Second Draw allows borrowers who previously received a PPP loan to receive a second potentially forgivable loan to be used toward payroll expenses, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.

Once the second-draw PPP loan proceeds were disbursed by the financial institutions, Mathews and his accomplice “repeatedly and knowingly” used the second draw PPP loan proceeds contrary to the program’s requirements. For example, the conspirators would regularly transfer and spend those proceeds on their other businesses that had not applied for that loan and that were not authorized to receive or use those loan proceeds.

Bill Dinkin, Mathews' attorney, had sought a downward variance in punishment for his client of 24 months, noting that Mathews "had lived a life defined by honor and duty" before engaging in the COVID fraud.

"It was only with the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming collapse of the businesses he worked so hard to build that he took the desperate and uncharacteristic steps of submitting false information to obtain Payroll Protection Program loans," Dinkin said.

Almost all the misappropriated funds he received were used to pay business expenses, such as salaries and mortgages to keep afloat the various entities for which he borrowed money, Dinkin said.

The attorney also emphasized Mathews' 13 years of service in the U.S. Marines, and his deployment overseas during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm during the 1990-91 Gulf War with Iraq. Among other assignments, Mathews, as an Arabic linguist, participated in the screening and interrogation of Iraqi defectors and prisoners of war.

Federal prosecutors also noted Mathews service.