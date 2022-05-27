Richmond developer pleads guilty to defrauding $1.1 million in COVID relief funds

A local real estate developer and investor pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Richmond to defrauding the government and associated financial institutions out of more than $1.1 million in federal COVID relief funds over 12 months.

Moe A. Mathews, 51, co-owner and manager of the Fresh Start Property Solutions LLC based in Rockville, among other ventures, entered his pleas in U.S. District Court to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. Judge Henry Hudson convicted Mathews after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for Oct. 7.

Mathews, who lives in Richmond, opted to accelerate his case. He and his attorney William Dinkin negotiated a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office that bypassed the presentation of facts to a grand jury. A criminal information was issued against Mathews April 19 and he was served with it on Wednesday. By taking responsibility early in the legal process, a defendant may be able to reduce his exposure to a more lengthy sentence.

Mathews also co-owns and manages Fresh Start Group LLC, Fresh Start Renovations LLC, Fresh Start Realty LLC, and Fresh Start Investments, according to his Facebook page.

According to the facts of the case filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kashan K. Pathan, Mathews and an unnamed co-conspirator submitted at least 38 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to financial institutions from about April 2020 through April 2021. Authorized by Congress through the CARES Act, the PPP is a federal Small Business Administration program that provided forgivable loans through participating financial institutions to small businesses for job retention and other expenses during the pandemic.

Of the 38 fraudulent applications, 25 were "first draw" PPP loans, which can be used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits, and may also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities and worker protection costs related to COVID-19. Mathews would sign the application forms as the authorized representative of the businesses, and he would represent that he and his accomplice were co-owners of those businesses, the government said.

Although the specific misrepresentations and supporting documents varied on the applications, each of the first draw PPP applications contained false statements, false certifications and/or fabricated tax documents, authorities say. This included falsely representing the average monthly payroll and the number of employees working for their purported business in an effort to mislead the financial institutions that were reviewing their loan applications, according to the prosecution's case.

Mathews and his accomplice also falsely certified that the loan proceeds would be used solely for business-related purposes, "when, as they knew at the time, the conspirators also intended to use the funds for unauthorized personal expenses and bills," Pathan wrote in the government's statement of facts. They also conspired to routinely submit fabricated Internal Revenue Service Form 941s that purported to substantiate the monthly payroll expenses and employee counts claimed in the applications.

Once the fraudulent applications were approved by the financial institutions, the proceeds for the PPP loans would generally be disbursed to bank accounts in the names of the businesses that Mathews and his accomplice claimed to own and operate. Several of these bank accounts were opened by the conspirators shortly before or immediately after they submitted the fraudulent applications. Both were signatories to the bank accounts, the government said.

In total, Mathews and his accomplice received more than $500,000 in fraudulent proceeds from the affected financial institutions, money that was guaranteed by the SBA, officials said.

The government said the conspiracy also involved Mathews and his accomplice submitting "second draw" PPP loan applications to financial institutions, which were predicated on the fraudulently-obtained first draw PPO loans they applied for and received. PPP Second Draw allows borrowers who previously received a PPP loan to receive a second potentially-forgivable loan to be used toward payroll expenses, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.

"On the second draw PPP applications, the defendant and co-conspirator would repeatedly make false certifications that they had used or would use the funds from their first draw PPP loans solely for eligible expenses under the program, when, as the defendant and co-conspirator knew at the time, they had not and did not use those funds solely for eligible expenses," Pathan wrote in the facts summary.

Youngkin offers telework consideration for workers with children "This whole thing has just been incredibly disruptive to state employees who are parents," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

Once the second-draw PPP loan proceeds were disbursed by the financial institutions, Mathews and his accomplice "repeatedly and knowingly" used the second draw PPP loan proceeds contrary to the program's requirements. For example, the conspirators would regularly transfer and spend those proceeds on their other businesses that had not applied for that loan and who were not authorized to receive or use those loan proceeds.

In total, Mathews and his accomplice submitted 13 fraudulent second draw PPP loan applications and received more than $350,000 in loan proceeds, prosecutors said.

The combined proceeds that Mathews fraudulently obtained through first and second draw PPP loans totaled $1,166,667, which he will be required to repay to the SBA and eight financial institutions.

With Commanders stadium in the balance, will vote be for economic development or against Dan Snyder? The concept of a state contribution to economic development by the team remains broadly popular. The hurdle appears to be not the project but doing business with team owner Dan Snyder.

Mathews is the second Richmond-area resident to plead guilty to swindling the government out of COVID relief funds in less than two weeks.

On April 17, Sadie Mitchell, a former employee of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia Motor Vehicle Dealer Board, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

By filing dozens of fraudulent claims, Mitchell and an unnamed co-conspirator obtained at least $1,127,462 in pandemic unemployment assistance, unemployment insurance, paycheck protection loan funds and economic injury disaster loan payments in a scheme that ran from May 19, 2020, to Aug. 9, 2021.

She received the funds by submitting bogus applications using the identities of state prison inmates and acquiring the personal identification information of unsuspecting Virginians from a government database that she had access to through her employment with DMV and the Motor Vehicle Dealer Board. She was employed by the dealer board at the time of the offense.