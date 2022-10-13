 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond driver dies in single-vehicle Chesterfield County crash

A1 Minute for October 13 has news of Rob Brandenburg found safe in NC; Richmond using a new method of handling 9-1-1; Folk Festival hits near record numbers.

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Police said Antoine R. Page, 54, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver and only person in the vehicle, police said. 

State troopers responded to the scene around 12:56 a.m. near I-95 south of Woods Edge Road.

New 911 system meant to improve Richmond response times

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck the guardrail and crossed back into the roadway.

The vehicle ran across all four lanes of travel then ran off the left side of the road and struck the jersey wall, police said.

Page was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. 

