Richmond’s officeholders and its elite, the brass and rank-and-file, and families bound to each by a badge of law and honor, but also heartbreak, gathered inside the city’s police training headquarters on Thursday to honor the memory of the city’s officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Under a bright sunny sky, they joined together during a gathering to lay a wreath during a solemn ceremony, as a bagpipe dirge filled the air, to mark the memory of each officer in a tribute that has become a yearly tradition at the start of National Police Week.

Among the many heartbreaking stories, one belonged to Edwin Robert Stephenson, who was just 9 months old when his father died in the line of duty in 1974.

His father, Patrolman Edwin Stephenson Jr., was just 23 years old when he and his partner, Patrolman Leaward R. Rich, responded to a call for a reported robbery near Brook Road and Westbrook Avenue. While turning, the car hit a bump that sent it out of control and barreling into a tree. Stephenson’s father died instantly. His partner died at Richmond Memorial Hospital a few hours later.

Stephenson’s memory of his father has lived through accounts from his grandparents and uncle. He has a recording of his father’s voice, saying that he wanted to get Edwin a pair of shoes for Christmas, his words brimming with excitement at getting his son something for his first Christmas.

“He was a very stoic man, he was loved and he definitely loved me,” Stephenson said. “He was a proud Mechanicsville man; you could hear the twang in his voice. He was loved by many.”

“You got to remember the fact that (fallen officers) gave all,” Stephenson said. “They didn’t give some, they gave everything. They sacrificed not only their lives, but being with their families, more than anyone could possibly give.”

President John F. Kennedy first designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962, and the week that follows is known as National Police Week. Localities around the country hold their own individual memorials for officers who died in the line of duty.

So far this year, 42 law enforcement officers have been killed nationwide. Nineteen of those officers were killed by gunfire. A total of 21 states were represented in those deaths — none in Virginia.

Richmond last lost one of its police officers in 2003 when Officer Douglas E. Wendel was responding to a call for an armed person. He was shot during the investigation and taken to MCV, where he later died from his injuries. In total, Richmond has lost 39 officers since the 1870s.

“No matter what we say or do today, there will never truly be enough words to properly recognize these brave men and women who gave effort,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney at the memorial. “But we must continue to come together to grieve to comfort one another to pay our respect to the fallen; pause and give respect to the current men and women in uniform.”

Two Virginia State Police officers were commended by Richmond’s interim police chief, Rick Edwards. VSP Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at the Greyhound Bus Station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in 2016. VSP Special Agent Michael Walter died just a year later in Richmond while partnering with a Richmond police officer.

“They might not have worn our uniform, but they share our goal of public safety for our city,” Edwards said. “We remember a real-life service of others. And this week and all the weeks to come, we will remember that and honor them for the brave and honorable people they were.”

In August, an officer was wounded after an exchange of gunfire. The bullet that grazed his hip left him with bone fragments lodged in his body, and he needs a cane to walk.

“I think about all those dangerous incidents and I say a prayer every time we make it through another night where we have not had to add to that terrible list,” Edwards said.

The interim chief said part of his daily routine involves reviewing body camera footage from officer interactions from the evening before.

“Many days I look at the bodycam footage of the night’s events because there are so many acts of heroism and bravery that nobody knows about,” Edwards said. “Some of the videos of what our officers face are public, but most are not. When I watch those videos, I think about how lucky I am, this year in particular.”

This year’s National Police Week is from May 14 to May 20.

“You’re only given one life,” Stephenson said. “To use that to protect somebody, that means everything, and you’ve got to take time to remember and memorialize that sacrifice.”

