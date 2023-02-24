After 20-year-old Tommy “Sosa” Clark Jr. posted a video of himself on Instagram flashing a gun in his waistband, it caught the eye of a Richmond police officer monitoring Clark’s account. The video had been posted 38 minutes earlier.

Less than a hour after the video appeared on the internet, the same officer found Clark in front of a Tiger Mart store at 200 W. Hill St. in Richmond. Clark spotted police and tried to flee, but was quickly detained.

During a pat-down, officers found the gun — a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol — that Clark had “brazenly displayed” on Instagram tucked inside his waistband on April 21, 2022, federal prosecutors said.

The officer who discovered the video had earlier confirmed that Clark had been convicted two months prior of felony grand larceny. Felons are barred from buying or possessing firearms. Clark later told police the gun was given to him as a gift.

Along with the gun, Clark was found in possession of 1.29 grams of powder that contained fentanyl and xylazine, a horse tranquilizer. Police also found a digital scale, plastic baggies for packaging drugs and an assortment of imitation narcotics.

“Clark’s posting of a video on Instagram showing off his firearm demonstrates his blatant disregard for the law,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Wright said in a sentencing memorandum for the government. “This offense is more serious than simple possession of a firearm because Clark had the gun in conjunction with drugs.

After a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Thursday, Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Clark to 30 months behind bars on his earlier guilty plea to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The punishment was within discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for Clark was calculated at a range of 30 to 37 months.

Monitoring the social media accounts of felons and other suspected lawbreakers has become a popular law enforcement tool.

Last year, Gibney sentenced a Petersburg man to 20 months for possession of a high-powered firearm that he brandished for five seconds in a video he posted on Facebook. The man, Vernon Browder, had prior drug, theft and gun convictions.

After Petersburg police noticed publicly available posts on Browder’s Facebook page that showed him offering drugs for sale, they obtained a search warrant for his account. The search revealed numerous messages before and after he brandished the gun, where he not only was selling drugs but discussing the possession and sale of other firearms, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the video Browder posted of a gun belonging to a friend showed him “taunting and flaunting a loaded, high-capacity firearm” as a means to send a message to drug dealers and others who might want to interfere in his operation.

In Clark’s case, his decision to carry a gun as a convicted felon occurred just two months after he pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Hanover County and received a 5-year suspended prison term. In June, Clark pleaded guilty to six grand larceny offenses in Henrico County and was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison.

“The seriousness of Clark’s conduct has been increasing, and Clark is only 20 years old,” Wright said.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Darius Holloway, who represented Clark, urged a downward departure from sentencing guidelines that would give Clark 24 months to serve.

Holloway said in a sentencing memorandum that Clark has been diagnosed with multiple mental health issues, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and cannabis and opioid use disorders.

Clark had a traumatic upbringing and began using marijuana regularly at age 11 and smoked it with his father, who was addicted to drugs and physically abusive to Clark’s mother. At age 9, Clark’s sister was fatally shot by her former boyfriend, which triggered in Clark an acute psychiatric breakdown that required hospitalization, Holloway said.

His mental health deteriorated further after his father was shot eight times and in 2020 died of kidney disease. One of his brothers was shot 16 times in a separate incident, and one of his friends was killed in a drive-by shooting. Clark himself was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the back while attempting to flee, the attorney said.

“Tommy estimates that he has seen 30 to 40 people shot in his short 20 years of life,” Holloway said.

Clark’s father taught his son a “street mentality” and encouraged him to steal rather than earn a legitimate living. The stress on Clark’s life over time resulted in his inability to handle frustration, keep friendships or care for his physical and emotional needs, Holloway added.

Clark received very little mental health treatment and, when he did, it typically was limited to acute hospitalizations when his aggressive behaviors peaked. Since his arrest on his most recent gun charge, Clark has been following a medication regimen while incarcerated at the Northern Neck Regional Jail, Holloway said.

In comments from the bench, Gibney agreed that Clark’s personal history is frightening and tragic, and that it should be taken into account. “But part of my job is keeping Richmond safe,” said the judge, noting that Clark was “walking around with drugs and guns.”

He denied the defense motion for a reduced sentence, but recommended Clark receive substance abuse and mental health treatment while incarcerated, and that it continue for three years after he is released under supervision.

