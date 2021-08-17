Richmond fire, police unions opposed mayor's mandate that all city workers get vaccinated; Stoney says they could be fired if they don't.

The unions representing some of Richmond’s firefighters and police officers are pushing back against Mayor Levar Stoney’s mandate that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Stoney gave an Oct. 1 deadline for city employees to become fully vaccinated, or receive a medical or religious exemption. But an initial deadline to submit documentation of vaccination status or a first dose looms Wednesday.
In a letter to the City Council, Keith Andes, the president of the Richmond Firefighters Association, Local 995 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, asked for a “timeout” from the mandate, calling the vaccine an “experimental drug” and saying its members “just don’t have enough information to make a sound decision.”
Andes listed concerns among female firefighters who are pregnant or breastfeeding as part of the reasoning for the opposition in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health officials have said the vaccine is safe for anyone over the age of 12, including woman who are pregnant or wish to become pregnant. Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to become severely ill if they contract COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Council President Cynthia I. Newbille said she passed the matter on to Stoney’s administration, which issued the mandate.
At a news conference Tuesday, Stoney encouraged city residents to get vaccinated amid still-rising case numbers. He said that for employees who refused to be vaccinated, “there is the potential for escalating disciplinary action” up to leave without pay or termination.
Employees with an approved medical or religious exemption will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, report testing results to their supervisor and follow COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated individuals while working, Stoney’s spokesman Jim Nolan said in an email Tuesday.
“The city is following the science and the guidance of federal and state public health officials and medical experts,” Nolan said. “The most effective tool we have to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19 is vaccination. Options are available to those with religious or medical exemptions. We have a responsibility to keep our employees, and the public with whom they interact, safe.”
The Richmond Coalition of Police, which represents 350 officers of the Richmond Police Department’s 750 sworn positions, said in an email Monday that it also supports pausing the mandate. Police Pilot Carl Scott, vice president of RCOP, said its opposition lies in the city’s lack of transparency about the repercussions if officers choose not to be vaccinated.
“We cannot support or condemn a policy that is open ended,” Scott wrote in the email. “RCOP recognizes that the pandemic continues and encourages everyone to get vaccinated. More importantly, we support our officers’ right of choice in health matters that affect them & their family’s health.”
Andes, with the firefighters union, said in a follow-up email Tuesday that the group “is not against the vaccines” and is asking its members to abide by the city’s requirement.
“As an employee group, we must represent all our members, and do so to the best of our ability,” he said. “If any member has questions that have gone unanswered, it is within our realm of responsibility to get them the answers they are requesting. This vaccine is being debated in every walk of life, our organization is no different, we just feel it should be up to each individual to learn as much as they can before making a decision as important as this.”
Margaret Foster Riley, a public health sciences and law professor at the University of Virginia, said: “Often these disputes with police and fire unions are more about their insistence that such terms be negotiated with the unions as employment issues as much as they are substantive objections to the policies. That said, I don’t think the objecting city employees have a strong case.”
She said vaccine mandates for employees who deal directly with the public — especially mandates “with reasonable exceptions for individuals whose health precludes vaccination” — are likely to be upheld by the courts.
The city announced the directive on Aug. 4 as COVID-19 cases in Richmond and across the country rose again, prompting local and state governments to adopt measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Gov. Ralph Northam made a similar requirement for state employees, who must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing starting Sept. 1.
On Monday, the Richmond School Board approved Superintendent Jason Kamras’ push for a vaccine mandate for Richmond Public Schools staff.
Stoney’s mandate applies to most employees, including police, fire, public works and utilities staff members, but does not apply to employees of the independent Richmond Ambulance Authority or constitutional offices, such as those run by the city’s sheriff, voter registrar and prosecutor.
It is unclear how many city workers are vaccinated currently — Stoney estimated about 40% to 50% of the city’s 3,600 employees who would be subject to the mandate were already compliant.
“It is our expectation that, come Oct. 1, our goal will be to get to 100%,” he said Tuesday.
Only about 51% of all adults in Richmond had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield counties, the rates of full vaccination among adults range from 63% to 67%. Statewide, 66% of adults are fully vaccinated. Those percentages have increased by only 1 percentage point in two weeks.
