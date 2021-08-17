Richmond fire, police unions opposed mayor's mandate that all city workers get vaccinated; Stoney says they could be fired if they don't.

Andes, with the firefighters union, said in a follow-up email Tuesday that the group “is not against the vaccines” and is asking its members to abide by the city’s requirement.

“As an employee group, we must represent all our members, and do so to the best of our ability,” he said. “If any member has questions that have gone unanswered, it is within our realm of responsibility to get them the answers they are requesting. This vaccine is being debated in every walk of life, our organization is no different, we just feel it should be up to each individual to learn as much as they can before making a decision as important as this.”

Margaret Foster Riley, a public health sciences and law professor at the University of Virginia, said: “Often these disputes with police and fire unions are more about their insistence that such terms be negotiated with the unions as employment issues as much as they are substantive objections to the policies. That said, I don’t think the objecting city employees have a strong case.”

She said vaccine mandates for employees who deal directly with the public — especially mandates “with reasonable exceptions for individuals whose health precludes vaccination” — are likely to be upheld by the courts.