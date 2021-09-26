Richmond firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Forest Hill

Richmond firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a post from the fire department's Twitter page.

At 7:29 a.m., crews responded to home, 4411 New Kent Ave. in South Richmond, where they found smoke coming from the structure. Three people had already exited the home, but crew went inside to rescue a dog, the department said on social media.

One of the human occupants was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and an oxygen mask was used to resuscitate the dog, who is reportedly doing OK, the post said.

The fire was marked under control after 7:53 a.m. Its cause is under investigation, the department said.