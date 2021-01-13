Richmond gang member could be executed Thursday

Time could be running out for a former Richmond gang member who murdered seven people in 1992 and is scheduled to be executed Thursday in Indiana.

However, as of late Wednesday, a stay of execution was still in place for Cory Johnson, 52, who has COVID-19, and fellow death row inmate Dustin Higgs, 48, who is set to die Friday and who also has the virus. Johnson had at least one other matter pending in court as of Wednesday, as well as a clemency petition before President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Washington granted the stay for Johnson and Higgs until at least March, citing the possibility that a lethal injection chemical could lead to cruel and unusual punishment due to their lungs being damaged from COVID-19.

That ruling was appealed by the government to the U.S. District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Government lawyers argued that “the court’s previous five protocol-based injunctions have all been vacated by either this Court or the Supreme Court, and this unfounded and untimely last-minute injunction should be vacated as well.”

The appeals court had not issued a ruling as of late Wednesday.