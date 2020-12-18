Richmond gang member set for federal execution Jan. 14 has COVID-19

Cory Johnson, a former member of a deadly Richmond drug gang almost 30 years ago, has COVID-19 requiring his scheduled Jan. 14 execution be called off, argue his lawyers.

Johnson, 52, was one of three members of the so-called "Newtowne gang" responsible for at least 10 slayings in a 45-day period in 1992. The three are the longest serving inmates on federal death row.

Federal executions resumed this year after a 17-year hiatus.

If carried out, Johnson would die not long before Pres. Donald Trump leaves office and president-elect, Joe Biden, who opposes the death penalty, is sworn in.

In a prepared statement Friday, Johnson's lawyers, Don Salzman and Ron Tabak, said, "Corey Johnson also has now tested positive for COVID-19. The government must stop conducting executions during a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility, and we have called on the Department of Justice to withdraw Mr. Johnson’s execution date."