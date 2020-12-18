Richmond gang member set for federal execution Jan. 14 has COVID-19

Cory Johnson, a former member of a deadly Richmond drug gang almost 30 years ago, has COVID-19 requiring his scheduled Jan. 14 execution be called off, argue his lawyers.
Johnson, 52, was one of three members of the so-called "Newtowne gang" responsible for at least 10 slayings in a 45-day period in 1992. The three are the longest serving inmates on federal death row.
Federal executions resumed this year after a 17-year hiatus.
If carried out, Johnson would die not long before Pres. Donald Trump leaves office and president-elect, Joe Biden, who opposes the death penalty, is sworn in.
In a prepared statement Friday, Johnson's lawyers, Don Salzman and Ron Tabak, said, "Corey Johnson also has now tested positive for COVID-19. The government must stop conducting executions during a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility, and we have called on the Department of Justice to withdraw Mr. Johnson’s execution date."
"Mr. Johnson’s diagnosis will substantially interfere with his attorneys' ability to have meaningful contact with him during these critical days before his scheduled execution, and the widespread outbreak on the federal death row only confirms the reckless disregard for the lives and safety of staff, prisoners, and attorneys alike. If the government will not withdraw the execution date, we will ask the courts to intervene," said the lawyers' statement.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that federal death row inmate Dustin Higgs, set to die on Jan. 15, has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Earlier this week Johnson's lawyers filed a motion asking for an order prohibiting the execution and to set a hearing for them to present evidence to establish Johnson's intellectual disability.
In a 2002 decision in a Virginia case, Atkins v. Commonwealth, in a 6-3 decision the U.S. Supreme Court banned the execution of persons who are intellectually disabled as a violation of the Eighth Amendment bar against cruel and unusual punishment.
Those considered to be intellectually disabled have IQ scores of 70 or below, onset before the age of 18, and significant limitations in adaptive mental, social and practical skills for daily living.
Johnson's lawyers contend that, "Widely accepted modern science now recognizes that Corey Johnson’s valid and reliable childhood and adult IQ results were soundly within the intellectual disability range, including an IQ score of 69 when he was 16 years old.
"A mountain of evidence shows that Corey Johnson also has had significant impairments in everyday functioning throughout his life, beginning when he was a child. Three nationally renowned experts in intellectual disability have concluded, after exhaustive examinations, that there is overwhelming evidence that Mr. Johnson is a person with intellectual disability," said the lawyers.
Johnson is known to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and other federal authorities as Cory Johnson, while his lawyers and others say his name is Corey Johnson.
Among other things, his lawyers argue that Johnson has been a model inmate with a stellar prison record who has only been cited for just one miscue - and that was more than 20 years ago for the unauthorized use of a staff bathroom - while in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.
They said he has no history of any altercations or violence during his more than 27 years in prison. Mr. Johnson poses absolutely no danger to anyone in prison, his lawyers said.
Also sentenced to death in federal court in Richmond in 1993, were fellow gang members James H. Roane, 55, and Richard Tipton, 50. The three are the longest-serving inmates on federal death row.
(804) 649-6340