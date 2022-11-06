Richmond housing experts express concern as eviction filings ramp up

The number of renters being evicted from housing units in Richmond has nearly surpassed pre-pandemic highs, and experts predict another surge is approaching as various emergency measures put in place during COVID-19 aren’t replaced.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office had 126 scheduled evictions from Oct. 31 to Friday, a record weekly high since pandemic-related housing protections ended this year. The number had been about 40 to 60 a week.

Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, which tracks the data, said the number last week may be higher. The sheriff’s agency handles removing tenants who can’t pay rent, but some leave before it reaches that point.

The data does not include evictions of people who own their residences.

“There were many more people who actually left their home involuntarily other than those 126,” she said.

The rapid increase in rental evictions raises red flags for housing advocates like Martin Wegbreit, the director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal assistance to low-income residents.

“Without rent relief, things are going back to the way they were because we really never dealt with the underlying problem: the lack of affordable housing,” Wegbreit said.

Richmond made the front page of The New York Times in April 2018 as having one of the highest eviction rates in the U.S.

Data compiled by Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond through court records found “one in five renter households in Richmond were threatened with eviction in 2016,” according to The Times.

During the pandemic, the commonwealth had the Virginia Rent Relief Program to provide financial help and housing stability. Lawmakers also approved such tenant protections as extended rental pay periods, eviction hearing limitations and tenant payment plans.

The programs were designed to be temporary, and the state’s moratorium on evictions ended June 30. The requirement that landlords apply for rent relief expired in July.

Virginia as of Oct. 14 had exhausted all funding available for rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program.

Now, more than 1,000 eviction hearings are scheduled in Richmond this month, Marra said.

“When you talk to property managers, they’re gonna say, ‘It’s all going to settle down,’ and I hope they’re right,” she said. ”I don’t see how that’s going to happen, though. I really don’t.”

Marra said late rent payments are one of the most common reasons for evictions. Under state code, rent is considered late if payment isn’t received five days past the due date.

“If you can’t pay your rent, the landlord can issue one of these five-day pay-or-quit notices that ask residents to pay this amount of rent plus a late fee or we are going to terminate your lease,” Marra said.

Landlords can then move forward with filing court documents, and a hearing is set.

“Usually there’s a court date set three to four weeks out. If the tenant still can’t pay, then the judge enters a judgment for possession,” she said.

Overall, the number of eviction filings statewide jumped 86% between the second quarter (the months of April, May and June) and the third quarter (July, August and September) this year, according to the RVA Eviction Lab, which follows data across Virginia. Court judgments increased 47% during the same period.

Eviction filings in some parts of Richmond even exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to the organization.

“This is a statewide problem,” Marra said. “Legal aid attorneys could have told you that without a study or a New York Times article, that housing here in Richmond is incredibly scarce.”

A U.S. Census Bureau survey also found that almost 60% of Virginia renters have had lease amounts increase over the past 12 months. Black tenants were by far most likely to face major increases, the survey found.

Demand for rental units also increased this spring and summer alongside a limited supply of for-purchase homes. The housing market has since slowed amid significantly higher mortgage rates and chronically high inflation.

Similar eviction trends are being seen across the U.S. as pandemic housing programs run out of money. About $46.5 billion in federal funding was put into emergency rental assistance programs in 2020 as a way to safeguard against a rise in evictions and homelessness. By last November, about two-thirds of that money had been exhausted.

Marra said reinstating tenant protections is integral to curbing the coming surge of eviction filings, but said there doesn’t seem to be any urgency from the federal, state and local governments to do so.

“All of those protections worked and when you look at the numbers for most of 2020 and 2021, there were still evictions happening, but at significantly lower rates,” she said. “Now all of those protections have gone away.”

Wegbreit said there is growing concern among tenants.

“People have expressed to me a lot of concern to outright fear. Their choices are getting narrower and narrower by the month,” Wegbreit said. “There doesn’t seem to be any urgency out there from anyone, and things are only getting worse.”