Richmond jail has 4th inmate death in 10 months

A 37-year-old man has become the fourth inmate in 10 months to die at the Richmond City Justice Center, which has had chronic understaffing and other issues.

The cause of death for Steven Andrew Carey has not been released.

Carey was booked into the jail almost a year ago on charges of attempted murder, eluding police and firearm possession by a violent felon. He had pleaded guilty to the eluding charge and was set for a jury trial on Jan. 23 for the possession charge, with a hearing regarding the murder charge set for February.

Carey was being represented by Ashley Shapiro, a lawyer with the Richmond City Public Defender’s office. Shapiro said she had been preparing Carey’s case for trial for the better part of a year, and she hopes his death will be “fully investigated.”

"I am very concerned for the safety and health of our clients who are incarcerated at the Richmond City Jail,” Shapiro said.

With the news of his death, Shapiro said they are awaiting the commonwealth's decision on how they will proceed with his case.

The other fatalities are Dantron Lamarco Harris, who died of an overdose in March, and Nina Hill and Vance Holloway, who died in October and December, respectively, but whose causes of death have not yet been released.

Officials have not released details on when Carey died.

At a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Antionette Irving was asked about concerns around the state of the jail, staffing levels and the flow of drugs to inmates.

“It has been in our institution just like it has been in all institutions. We do our best to make sure that they don’t come in through the back door or the front door,” Irving said. “As it has been, I've been in this business over 30 years, and we can say that it has been in all institutions, as long as someone feels the need to have a narcotic.”

Irving added that people can get drugs into the jail if they “get creative.”

Irving said she didn’t know if drugs were involved in the incident. Her medical staff administered Narcan twice, which she said can be done safely regardless of whether an inmate has actually overdosed.

According to Irving, staffing levels dropped to 170 deputies, with more retirements coming at the start of 2023.

Irving said she has been able to remain compliant with Department of Justice standards, which require deputies to make rounds of jail pods to check on the wellbeing of inmates.

Carey was found by a “combination of inmates and staff,” Irving said.

Irving ran against former Sheriff CT Woody, beating him in 2018 after Woody oversaw a string of inmate deaths, including three in 2015.

“Woody didn’t have to deal with fentanyl,” said Irving, referencing the powerful new synthetic opioid derivative that is lethal even in small doses.

Oversight of Virginia’s jails is conducted by the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails. The group, housed in the Department of Corrections, conducts audits and investigates inmate deaths to determine whether the jail was at fault.

Irving said no investigators from those agencies have visited the jail since Hill's death in October and that she’d sent them video and reports for their investigations.

The Richmond City Justice Center has weathered months of criticism by public officials. Recently, City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who leads the Public Safety Standing Committee, delivered a letter to state Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Robert Mosier, but said she had been so far disappointed by a lack of response from Mosier and the Board of Corrections.

“These are people’s loved ones and you’re gonna sit there and dismiss this?” Trammell said, noting that the jail had gone “out of control.”

“If anyone can’t see it then they're damned blind,” Trammell said.