Richmond judge doesn't recuse himself after attorney for man shot by police says his mind is made up

The interruptions continued Friday.

"You come to my court, you say I don't let you talk, but then you don't let me talk," Cheek said.

At times, both Cheek and Poindexter spoke over each other in an effort to be heard.

"You have showed me a lack of respect," the judge continued. "I gave you over an hour. There was plenty of time to say what you needed to say. Say now what you did not get to say then."

As Poindexter started to respond, Cheek cut her off again and pointed out that at the earlier hearing, he ruled in Carter's favor regarding the $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

"I haven't found him guilty," the judge said. "I gave him a bond; that would be inconsistent."

"I resolved it in your favor. What else would you have me do?" Cheek asked.

"I'm trying to answer the question, but for the court's interruptions," Poindexter said.

At one point, Cheek threatened to charge the defense attorney: "You are to treat me as a judge, and if you don't, I'll hold you in contempt."

Poindexter also questioned Cheek's "inquisition" of Carters' parents during the bond hearing, which she said was a breach of judicial canon.