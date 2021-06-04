Richmond judge doesn't recuse himself after attorney for man shot by police says his mind is made up

A Richmond Circuit Court judge refused to recuse himself from a case Friday after a motion from an attorney representing a man charged with two felonies after being shot by a Richmond police officer.
Defense attorney Katherine Poindexter said in court Friday, and in a motion filed Thursday, that Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. had already made up his mind and that she fears her client, Orlando Carter Jr., may not get a fair trial.
The judge denied any bias or partiality on his part.
"I will try this case, and I will try it fairly," he said Friday.
Carter, 27, was shot three times by a police officer after a vehicle pursuit through Richmond's East End that began just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. The chase ended in the parking lot of the Oliver Crossing Apartments in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.
Carter was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as eluding police. If convicted of the charges, which are both felonies, he would face a mandatory minimum of two years in prison.
While Friday's hearing was the first in Circuit Court since indictments were handed up by a grand jury, Cheek had earlier ruled on a bond appeal. Statements made by Cheek during that bond hearing, in January, were the basis of Poindexter's argument Friday.
"The court unwaveringly believed the recitation of facts, as proffered by the Commonwealth, were true and beyond dispute or refutation, as the Court repeatedly posited legal conclusions of the Accused's guilt and the reasonableness of the officer's behaviors and actions," Poindexter wrote in her motion.
In court Friday, amid tense exchanges between the defense attorney and the judge, Poindexter said some of the facts of the case "are very much in dispute."
Poindexter said Carter was shot three times in the back, something the attorney said is inconsistent with the prosecution's theory that Carter was pointing a gun at officer Ja-Ontay Wilson when Carter was shot.
Whether Carter was in "possession" of a gun at the time is a key issue in the case, but Poindexter alleged that Cheek already had decided that Carter had a gun.
"The court in this case appeared to believe the Accused was guilty, stating unequivocally six (6) times that he was in possession of a gun," Poindexter wrote in her motion, to which she attached an 87-page transcript of the January bond hearing.
"The Court went on to say [even if the police] 'improperly followed him,' that it 'still doesn't change the fact that he had a gun,' further suggesting that the Accused cannot have confidence in receiving a fair trial, nor believe that a Motion to Suppress based on a violation of his 4th Amendment Constitutional right against unlawful searches and seizures will be impartially heard in this Court."
Whether the officers acted appropriately is also ripe for questioning by the court, but again, Poindexter said, the judge already had sided with police.
According to the transcript, Cheek said: "But for responsible police behavior whereby the police did not shoot to kill, but they just shot to simply try to detain him."
On Friday, Cheek maintained that "all the evidence that I had is that he had a gun and he had a record."
He then asked Poindexter if her client had a gun. Poindexter objected, saying the question violated her client's Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself.
During the earlier hearing, when Poindexter tried to offer "alternative theories, rebuttal evidence and relevant, mitigating information" about Carter's alleged involvement, Cheek "interrupted, argued with, castigated, lectured and called into question" Poindexter's integrity, the defense attorney wrote.
"While permissible, the court became so pervasive in its interruptions and interrogations that it appeared to usurp the role of the Accused's counsel," wrote Poindexter, calling the judge's actions a breach of the Canons of Judicial Conduct.
Referring to the transcript of the earlier hearing, Poindexter said that "in the course of 73 pages, the court interrupts the attorney no less than 37 times."
The interruptions continued Friday.
"You come to my court, you say I don't let you talk, but then you don't let me talk," Cheek said.
At times, both Cheek and Poindexter spoke over each other in an effort to be heard.
"You have showed me a lack of respect," the judge continued. "I gave you over an hour. There was plenty of time to say what you needed to say. Say now what you did not get to say then."
As Poindexter started to respond, Cheek cut her off again and pointed out that at the earlier hearing, he ruled in Carter's favor regarding the $20,000 personal recognizance bond.
"I haven't found him guilty," the judge said. "I gave him a bond; that would be inconsistent."
"I resolved it in your favor. What else would you have me do?" Cheek asked.
"I'm trying to answer the question, but for the court's interruptions," Poindexter said.
At one point, Cheek threatened to charge the defense attorney: "You are to treat me as a judge, and if you don't, I'll hold you in contempt."
Poindexter also questioned Cheek's "inquisition" of Carters' parents during the bond hearing, which she said was a breach of judicial canon.
"Over the course of an hour, the Court elicited evidence not previously in the record or provided by the Commonwealth, conducted its own investigation into the facts of the case, the habits, routines, mental health and character of the Accused, and in so doing, gleaned inculpatory, aggravating and damaging information about the Accused and the case pending before the Court," Poindexter said.
On Friday, Cheek again asked if Carter's parents were there.
Jennifer Carter, the defendant's mother, tentatively raised her hand. Carter's father wasn't present Friday but had been at the earlier hearing.
Cheek told Jennifer Carter that he was trying to elicit a "much-needed" conversation between her and her son.
After Friday's hearing, she said that after the bond hearing, she had expected little else from the judge.
"It's easy for people like the judge to ask questions of us, parents. But we're not completely responsible for his actions," she said, pointing out that her son is 27 but adding that he had done nothing wrong. "I am worried about him getting a fair trial."
Several attorneys who were present Friday, as well as Cheek himself, said it was unorthodox, but typical, for a judge to question family members during bond hearings. Most attorneys said interruptions are also common, but that Cheek is fair.
David Baugh, a veteran trial attorney, attempted to interject during the hearing, which Cheek did not allow. Baugh said Poindexter called him about the case.
"The judicial code of conduct should prohibit him from making statements that are dispositive," Baugh said after the hearing. "The judge interrupts all the time. He had more questions than most, and inserts himself far too often."
After Friday's hearing, Poindexter said she's now considering withdrawing herself from the case.
"I have to ask myself: Am I helping or harming my client's case?" Poindexter said. "If your relationship with your client or the court deteriorates to the point that you can no longer be effective or zealous in his defense, you have to ask the question if you should step aside."
