Richmond judge says city can't be sued by ex-police chief for wrongful termination, but leaves door open for new suit

A Richmond Circuit Court judge recently ruled that the city was protected from a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages for a former police officer who temporarily took over as chief of the Richmond Police Department at the height of civil unrest in the summer of 2020.

William “Jody” Blackwell filed a complaint in July 2021 suing the city for wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Blackwell was named interim police chief on June 16, 2020, and held the role for just 11 days, during which time “he refused an order of Mayor [Levar] Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond’s city-owned Confederate monuments,” according to the lawsuit, which alleges that is why he was then fired from the department in February 2021.

Judge William R. Marchant ruled last week that the city is protected by “sovereign immunity,” a legal concept upheld in Virginia courts by finding that municipalities are immune from civil lawsuits based on wrongdoing committed by an employee during the performance of their duties.

“A municipality is immune from liability for intentional torts committed by an employee during the performance of a governmental function,” Marchant wrote in his March 24 ruling citing the legal precedent.

But he went on to say that alleged wrongdoing “would only survive a plea of sovereign immunity if the suit was against individuals, not the city.”

Marchant gave Blackwell and his attorney, Scott Crowley, until mid-April to file an amended complaint. Crowley declined to comment Friday.

In mid-June 2020, Blackwell replaced former Police Chief William Smith, whom Stoney had asked to resign the same day he elevated Blackwell to the post after what appeared to be escalating clashes between protesters and police officers in the days prior to the announcement. Blackwell served as Smith’s chief of staff at the rank of major.

When Stoney asked Blackwell to lead the department, Blackwell expressed concerns about the security of the position and his pension. A letter was signed that same day, June 16, 2020, by the city’s then-acting chief administrative officer guaranteeing Blackwell a salary of $155,000 as interim chief and confirming that if he were removed as interim chief, he’d return to his former position as major. The suit claimed the latter stipulation was breached when he was fired by Gerald Smith on Feb. 2, 2021, 18 months shy of fully vesting his pension.

The suit also alleged that on June 24, 2020, “Stoney requested that RPD officers stand watch while private contractors removed various monuments. Blackwell told Mayor Stoney that he refused to allow RPD officers to stand watch as such action would violate Virginia law and could expose his officers to criminal liability.”

The law Blackwell cited made it illegal to “disturb or interfere with any monuments or memorials for any war or conflict.” That law has since been amended by the General Assembly, but it didn’t take effect until July 1 and required several steps that authorities had to take before removing any war monument.

Two days later, Stoney again met with Blackwell and told him that it would be best if he stepped down, the lawsuit read. Stoney then announced that Gerald Smith would take over effective July 1, 2020. The first of the city’s Confederate statues to be removed, Stonewall Jackson atop a horse, came down that day.

Afterward, Blackwell returned to a position as a major. It was Gerald Smith, not Stoney, who fired Blackwell more than seven months later.