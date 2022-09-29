Richmond judge to rule on AP Hill statue removal petition next month

In this community service episode of 8@4 we're taking our eight segments and highlighting people, orgs and businesses across the Richmond region having an impact on those facing hardship. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The last city-owned Confederate statue standing in Richmond could soon be moved after a circuit court judge Thursday listened to arguments regarding the city's petition to remove it.
While the city took down the rest of its Confederate monuments two years ago, a court order is required under state law for the
city to move the statue of A.P. Hill because the general is buried inside the plinth.
Several indirect descendants of the Confederate officer are challenging the city's plans and made their case in court Thursday.
At the end of the hearing, Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said he will take the petition and arguments against it under advisement for the next 30 days.
Top 5 weekend events: Grandmaster Flash, Powhatan's Festival of the Grape & Dachtoberfest
Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape
Saturday
Don’t let the name fool you — while the grape gets top billing at Powhatan County’s weekend “wine-down,” barley, hops, honey and apples are playing big parts in the 7,000-strong street party, too. Sample from Barboursville, Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., Three Crosses Distilling Co. and 30-plus others. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 3860 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. From $20 (advance purchase).
Ashley Ray
2nd Street Festival
An all-star lineup led by Grandmaster Flash — the pioneer of using vinyl as an instrument — comes to Jackson Ward for Richmond’s hands-down funkiest festival. Other acts include local jazz artist The Marvin Taylor Experience, who has played with Dizzie Gillespie and Gladys Knight. Plus I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince. Also includes a kids zone, kickoff parade, walking tours and more. Hours vary. Free admission. North Second Street between East Broad and East Jackson streets. (804) 788-6466 or
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
‘Chicken & Biscuits’
Starts Friday
Some meals just reheat better than others: Chicago-style pizza, Hunan pork, and the Southern staple that’s the namesake for Douglas Lyons’ 2021 Broadway play. Virginia Repertory Theatre marks the East Coast regional premiere of “Chicken & Biscuits,” a comedy served family-style about rival sisters, a long-kept secret and a funeral. Masks required. Times vary through Oct. 30. 114 W. Broad St. $39-$59. (804) 282-2620 or
Tom Topinka
Three Notch’d Leave Your Mark Mural Fest
UPDATED: Friday
The Leave Your Mark Mural Fest at Three Notch'd Brewing Co. has been condensed from three days into one due to inclement weather. Instead of a mural painting celebration that was originally planned all weekend, the celebration will be held on Friday with a meet and greet with the muralists Nico Cathcart, Dathan Kane, Wingchow, Humble and Prentice Carroll, a beer release and music from Richmond artist MusiqReiv. Times TBD. 2930 W. Broad St. Free admission. (804) 554-4100 or
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH/
Dachtoberfest
Saturday
Dachtoberfest,” a new dachshund-themed event, is bringing hundreds of dachshunds to town, many in costume. The event will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more, according to organizers. All dogs are welcome at the event. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Delta Hotel at 555 E. Canal St.
Dachtoberfest