Richmond judge to rule on AP Hill statue removal petition next month

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The last city-owned Confederate statue standing in Richmond could soon be moved after a circuit court judge Thursday listened to arguments regarding the city's petition to remove it.

While the city took down the rest of its Confederate monuments two years ago, a court order is required under state law for the city to move the statue of A.P. Hill because the general is buried inside the plinth.

Several indirect descendants of the Confederate officer are challenging the city's plans and made their case in court Thursday.

At the end of the hearing, Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said he will take the petition and arguments against it under advisement for the next 30 days.