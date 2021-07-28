Richmond mail carrier gets prison term in 'wildly successful cocaine trafficking conspiracy'

"Setting the hyperbole aside, the crime for which Ms. Sowell is to be sentenced was a serious crime and, recognizing the seriousness of the conspiracy and her part in it, the defendant’s position is that 51 months is sufficient to recognize the gravity of the crime for which she is to be sentenced," Donner argued.

The U.S. attorney's office said Sowell was suspended without pay from the Postal Service after her arrest and that the determination of her employment status would be made after her sentencing. Authorities did not identify Sowell's post office.

Three other people involved are identified in court records only as "co-conspirators" 1, 2 and 3. In pleading guilty, Sowell admitted that from August 2019 to August 2020, she distributed 10 packages and that she was paid $500 each time.

Authorities said she identified addresses where the co-conspirators could ship the packages — including her home — and that after they were shipped she "would remove the parcels containing the cocaine from the postal stream and deliver them to Co-Conspirator #1 and Co-Conspirator #2."